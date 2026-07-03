Galway Film Fair lands inaugural Amazon Regional Creatives Fund to launch EITILT talent programme

The Galway Film Fair has been named a proud recipient of the inaugural Amazon Regional Creatives Fund Ireland, with the backing set to power EITILT, a new career-pathway programme aimed at emerging and underrepresented creators.

EITILT (the Irish word for “flight”) creates a structured progression route across the Galway Film Fair’s training and development initiatives, guiding participants year-on-year from first idea to market-ready project. Four filmmakers have been selected for the inaugural cohort: Mary Tynan, Kate Haley, Verena Barbosa and Abraham Hijazeen.

The programme is designed to carry creators through the full ladder of Fair activity — from entry-level events such as the Script Pitching Competition and Short Film Exchange, through workshops for more developed projects like Facing In/Facing Out and Pitching for Games, and on to advanced strands such as the Co-Production Marketplace. The ultimate aim is to bring underrepresented creators’ projects to a market-ready standard, where they can be pitched to co-producers and investors at the Galway Film Fair. Each year EITILT will invite three to five creators whose work reflects the diversity and regional context the Fair wants to see represented in its marketplace, with tracking of participants and projects built in to ensure equitable access to further development.

The inaugural EITILT cohort

Mary Tynan is a disabled director, actor and writer. A highly experienced theatremaker, she turned to film with her debut live-action short Na Doirse, released last year, with the premiere covered by Nuacht TG4. A fluent Gaeilgeoir, she likes to work through the Irish language whenever possible, drawing on her own lived experience to feature marginalised voices in an intersectional way and exploring themes around the true meaning of inclusion and access. During lockdown she founded the online arts centre Notes from Xanadu, the first of its kind. Mary is also a broadcaster, singer and musician, and holds an MA in Irish language media (MA Cleachtas Gairmiúil sna Meáin) from the University of Galway.

Kate Haley is an award-winning writer/director from Co. Donegal with an MFA in Film & TV from Savannah College of Art & Design (Fulbright Scholar) and an M.Phil in Screenwriting from Trinity College Dublin. She recently directed the Virgin Media Discovers / Screen Ireland short Emergency Accommodation, which received a special mention at Dublin International Film Festival and was shortlisted for a Young Directors Award at the 2026 Cannes Lions. Her debut feature, The Shadow of Me, is currently in development with Tri Moon Films. A director with a distinct visual sensibility, Kate is drawn to the darker edge of humanity, with a particular interest in identity and belonging.

Verena Barbosa is a Galway-based Brazilian filmmaker, journalist and founder of Brazil on Screen, a cultural platform showcasing Brazilian cinema in Ireland with the support of the Brazilian Embassy and recognition from the Irish Government. Writing and directing live-action stories for all ages, she has a TV show in early development with Macalla Teoranta and is currently writing her first feature. She holds an MA in Film Studies from the University of Galway and has been mentored by Nora Twomey of Cartoon Saloon. Verena is also guest-curating a Brazilian-focused programme at the Lighthouse Cinema and producing the second edition of the Galway May Day Film Festival.

Abraham Hijazeen is an Irish-Jordanian screenwriter who studied writing at The Second City and acting at Bow Street Academy. He has a leftfield sensibility and specialises in offbeat comedy — for adults and kids — and world-building.

Reducing barriers to entry

Country Manager for Amazon in Ireland Ali Dunn said: “The Regional Creatives Fund Ireland is about reducing barriers to entry within Ireland’s creative sector and working with charities who are already making a difference to help them reach even more people. We’re excited to combine financial support with Amazon’s industry expertise to create real pathways into creative careers across Ireland.”

William Fitzgerald, Director of the Galway Film Fair, added: “This support from the Amazon Regional Creatives Fund Ireland allows us to reimagine how talent development works at the Galway Film Fair. EITILT creates a clear pathway from first idea to market-ready project, giving emerging creators – particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds – the structure, access and confidence to build sustainable careers in the screen industry.”

The Galway Film Fleadh runs from 7 to 12 July, with support from Screen Ireland and The Arts Council.