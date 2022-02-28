Break Out Pictures announce the on-demand release of Love Yourself Today, the award winning documentary centring around the music of singer songwriter Damien Dempsey

Following rave reviews, standing ovations and an IFTA The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) is an all-Ireland organisation with a Membership of 1,240 individuals across 14 Chapters of Discipline. More nomination for Best Documentary Break Out Pictures Break Out Pictures is a new Irish film and event cinema distribution company founded by Nell Roddy and Robert McCann Finn. More are delighted to announce the on-demand release of Ross Killeen’s debut film LOVE YOURSELF TODAY.

The film, which won The Audience Award for Best Feature from IFI Documentary Festival, will be released on March 14th for stream or download-to-own on various platforms including Google Play, Virgin Media, IFI @Home, Volta, Amazon Prime, Apple TV/iTunes, Microsoft Films & TV and Vimeo.

Love Yourself Today centres around the music of Irish singer songwriter Damien Dempsey but also turns the lens onto his fans. Every Christmas in Dublin, the crowds gather for Damo’s Christmas gig at Vicar Street. Through the prism of the concert, we meet Dempsey and three members of the audience. We hear their stories, unravel their grief and find the light in the darkness through communal art. For them, these shows have become a cathartic ritual, a safe space where emotions can be laid bare.

With themes of addiction, loss but also hope and positivity, Dempsey’s music often reflects his fan’s pain, alleviates their anguish and ultimately provides peace as they ‘sing all their cares away’.

Part documentary, part concert film, Love Yourself Today is an emotive celebration of modern spirituality and the power of music to heal.

Speaking about the film, Damien Dempsey said: “It’s a wonderful movie about the healing power of music; how it can help heal trauma, lift us and help us through hard times”

Damien Dempsey Photo Credit Ross McDonnell

Director Ross Killeen added: “I’m immensely proud of this film and hope it does justice to the incredible power of Damo’s music and what he stands for but also the honesty, bravery and integrity of our cast. I can’t begin to describe the journey of making this film but I’m really excited by the idea of people watching it together in a cinema soon.”

Love Yourself Today is a Motherland Production in association with Thirty Nine films. It is produced by Ross Killeen and Louise Byrne with Ross McDonnell and Rory Gilmartin serving as Exec Producers with backing from Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry.. Edited by IFTA award winning Mick Mahon. Shot by Narayan Van Maele with an original soundtrack composed by John Reynolds and Damien Dempsey.

ON- DEMAND FROM MONDAY 14TH MARCH