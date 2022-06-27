Irish documentary Castro’s Spies to screen at IFI from July 1st

Ollie Aslin and Gary Lennon’s award-winning Irish documentary Castro’s Spies will receive a limited release in the Irish Film Institute from July 1st.

Castro’s Spies tells the thrilling story of an elite group of Cuban intelligence agents sent undercover to the US in the 1990s. From their recruitment, training and eventual capture on US soil; this film peers into a secret world of false identities, love affairs and betrayal.

Using never before seen footage from the Cuban Film Institute’s archive and first-hand testimony from the people at the heart of this story, Castro’s Spies gives a rare glimpse into the shadowy world of a spy – where the stakes are life and death.

The film, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the IFTAs and won awards at Docs Ireland and the Melbourne Film Festival, is produced by Gambit Pictures.