Cork International Film Festival Begins Next Week

The Cork International Film Festival begins on Friday 5th of November. The 66th annual Festival runs through 21st of November in Cork City and County, with in-cinema screenings happening from the 5th – 12th. The programme is action-packed with 80 features and an extensive shorts programme.

Below are just a few samples from the menu on offerwhich features a feast of family films, culinary films, documentaries, the Female Visions programme, history, climate action films, in addition to quirky films and a Guilty Pleasures programme.

Fun and quirky:

Set! Follow the highly-competitive annual table-setting contest held each year in Orange County USA.

Taming the Garden Documentary following a rather bizarre hobby. The powerful former prime minister of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili transplanting century-old trees from across the Georgian coastline to his own private garden.

Guilty Pleasures Sometimes we all just need to have fun. Sit back and watch Clueless, Big, Star Crash, Sleepaway Camp and more.

Culinary films: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Michelin Stars II: Nordic by Nature (featuring the fascinating 2 Michelin starred restaurant in the Faroe Islands and Boiling Point.

Some of the Features to watch out for

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of controversial televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker. Starring Jessica Chastain in a career-defining performance and her husband Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield.

Lyra – The Irish premiere of this compelling documentary about the life and work of Lyra McKee screens on November 7th.

Lyra

Holy Island – The IFI World Premiere of this Irish feature drama is a visual feast for the senses.

Ali & Ava – Outstanding film from one of the UK’s finest directors, Clio Barnard. Starring Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook who form a close bond through their deep love of music.

Boiling Point – Told in one continuous 90-minute shot, and featuring the exceptional Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) in the lead role, Philip Barantini’s adrenalin-fuelled film is a headlong dive into the intense world of high-class dining.

Where the Merrows Roam – Director Colin Hickey’s feature’s lyrical title and image-rich bucolic backdrop belie a more shaded meditation on the endless, carefree days of childhood, the beauty of nature, and the transience of both.

The Real Charlie Chaplin – Using audio from a previously unheard four-day interview with Chaplin from 1966, together with superbly crafted dramatic reconstructions and countless hours of archive footage and never-before-seen outtakes, directors Peter Middleton and James Spinney have created a beautifully constructed, fascinating insight into one of cinema’s most elusive figures.

