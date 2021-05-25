Galway Film Fleadh appoints Dr. Annie Doona, Garry McHugh, and Ronan McCabe to board

The Galway Film Fleadh has appointed Dr. Annie Doona, Emeritus President of IADT, Garry McHugh, National Director – Young Irish Filmmakers, and Ronan McCabe, CEO Animation Ireland, to the Board of the Galway Film Fleadh. They will join existing members, Fran Keaveney, Kate O’Toole, Sheila Morris and Siún Ni Raghallaigh.

I am thrilled to welcome three such distinguished new members to the Board. Each one brings a wealth of experience, area of expertise and skills to bear and will be a marvellous addition to our existing Board. I am particularly pleased to welcome Dr. Annie Doona in the role of Chairperson. I would like to thank outgoing Board members, Redmond Morris, Brendan McCaul and Steve Woods for their longstanding service and commitment to the Fleadh. Miriam Allen, CEO – Galway Film Fleadh

I am delighted to be taking up the role of Chair of the Board of Galway Film Fleadh. The Fleadh plays an important role in the Irish Film industry. It brings together audiences and filmmakers from around the world to Galway every Summer to celebrate film and to connect industry and Irish filmmakers. The Fleadh also plays a key role in nurturing young filmmaking talent. I hope that my skills and experience as a board chair and my background in education will enable me to make a contribution to the important work of the Fleadh within a thriving film industry in Ireland. Dr. Annie Doona

The Galway Film Fleadh has been a long-standing supporter of the Irish Animation industryand I hope to continue and strengthen this relationship by joining the Board. I’m looking forward to working with Miriam and the team. Ronan McCabe, CEO Animation Ireland

I am both honoured and excited at the opportunity to serve on the board of Galway Film Fleadh. The festival has been a shining beacon in the film landscape in Ireland and beyond for over thirty years now and I feel privileged to support the work of the great team at the Fleadh. I hope to bring my experience working with other national boards to the role as a trustee of this stellar event. Junior Fleadh will be of particular interest to me as this is the breeding ground for future talent and offers young filmmakers the opportunity to screen their work and guide the festival in the years to come. Garry McHugh, National Director – Young Irish Filmmakers

The 2021 edition of the Galway Film Fleadh & Fair will take place from July 20th – 25th.

The Galway Film Fleadh is funded by The Arts Council.