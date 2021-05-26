Fastnet Film Festival is screening 350 short films + events now for free

From today until May 30th, the Fastnet Film Festival will stream online 350 competition short films from 50 countries, which includes Drama, Documentary, Animation, Scannáin as Gaeilge and more. Watch Now!

The competition prize fund is a whopping €40,000 which will be given away at the Award Ceremony on Saturday 29th at 19.00.

On Friday 28th at 19:00, finalists for the Puttnam Award will take part in a live pitching event, which will make €20,000 available to fund production of a live-action drama. The winner will be announced at the Award Ceremony hosted by Gerard Stembridge on Saturday 29th May at 19:00. The Premiere of the resultant film will be screened in Schull in May 2022.

Most important of all, all of the films and events are free!

In synch and in tandem with the Festival’s focus on celebrating the short film, In Short will provide a series of bite-sized tutorials by a wide variety of industry professionals on their particular field of expertise.

Among those imparting useful tips and advice in these mini-tutorials will be Ed Guiney (Producing), Joan Bergin (Costume), Kate McCullough (Cinematography), Mike Ahern (Directing Comedy), Ros & John Hubbard (Casting), Mark O’Halloran (Scriptwriting), Ray Ball (Production Design), Ross WhitakerRoss Whitaker is one of Ireland's most respected documentary filmmakers. His work includes Katie, Between Land & Sea and Unbreakable: The Mark Pollock Story. More (Directing Documentary), Cara Holmes (Film Editing), Maurice Seezer (Music), Liz Byrne (Make-Up), Cian McElhone (Legal Issues) – and more as seen below.













Fastnet Film Festival invites you to join them virtually for our 12th festival, from Wednesday the 26th to Sunday the 30th May and all free to view.

Watch Now

Download the full programme