2023 IFTA Film and Drama nominees announced

The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced the 2023 IFTA Nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 28 categories in Film & Drama.

Over the past few months, Irish Academy Members have been busy viewing, deliberating, and shortlisting the very best work from across great Irish films, dramas, performances, and craftsmanship. Nominations have been shortlisted by Irish Academy Members as well as specialist Jury panels of industry experts from around the world.

The Best Film Nominees this year, showcase a diverse and exciting lineup of Irish feature films.

Leading the pack with 11 nominations is The Banshees of Inisherin is Martin McDonagh’s warmly humourous dark comedy, set on a remote island in the west of Ireland. It is closely followed with 10 nominations by Frank Berry’s moving Aisha, which stars Letitia Wright as a young Nigerian woman living in Direct Provision. Charming Irish-language drama Róise & Frank received 6 nominations and focuses on a widow who discovers she can still connect with her late husband via a stray dog. Also with 6 nominations is The Wonder, a haunting drama starring Florence Pugh, which follows an English nurse in 1862 caring for a young Irish girl who has stopped eating. God’s Creatures, which received 5 nominations, stars Emily Watson and Paul Mescal and strikingly tackles themes of abuse in a small-town community. The deeply affecting drama Lakelands (4 nominations) focuses on a young midlands GAA player whose life is thrown into disarray by a sudden injury.

On the Irish TV Drama side Sharon Horgan’s all-star comedy thriller Bad Sisters leads with a staggering 12 nominations; Element Pictures have 15 combined with 8 for darkly humorous family drama The Dry and 7 for modern Dublin romance Conversations with Friends, adapted from the Sally Rooney novel. The gripping third series of Treasure Entertainment’s Smother received 5 nominations, tied with the second series of the historical epic Vikings: Valhalla. Irish TV drama has firmly established itself on the global stage, ushering in a new phase of Irish storytelling worldwide.

What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry. This superb line-up of Nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards, showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, filmmaking and storytelling we have in this country. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Ceremony. Áine Moriarty, CEO – IFTA

I would like to congratulate all of the Nominees and IFTA on the occasion of their 20th Anniversary. This is a really exciting time for the Film and TV Industry and the IFTA awards night on 7th May will be a night full of glamour, excitement, and most importantly, a celebration of the incredible talent we are so lucky to have in this country. Catherine Martin T.D. – Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

The upcoming 20th Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony, hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, will take place on Sunday, May 7th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. This milestone 20th Anniversary Ceremony will see the Irish Academy welcome guests from all around the world for a great gathering of industry peers in Dublin, to mark this incredible year for the Irish screen industry. RTÉ will broadcast the ceremony, and highlights from the IFTA Red Carpet, the awards ceremony and backstage will also be distributed to over 120 news channels worldwide.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FILM

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

God’s Creatures

Lakelands

Róise & Frank

The Wonder

DIRECTOR – FILM

Aisha – Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell Hughes

Joyride – Emer Reynolds

Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy

SCRIPT – FILM

Aisha – Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

God’s Creatures – Shane Crowley

Joyride – Ailbhe Keogan

Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands

Liam Neeson – Marlowe

Ollie West – The Sparrow

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank

Danielle Galligan – Lakelands

Kelly Gough – Tarrac

Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter

Zara Devlin – Ann

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Eileen Walsh – Ann

Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA

Bad Sisters

Conversations with Friends

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)

Smother

The Dry

Vikings: Valhalla

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh

Conversations with Friends – Lenny Abrahamson

Maxine – Laura Way

Severance – Aoife McArdle

Smother – Dathaí Keane

The Dry – Paddy Breathnach

SCRIPT – DRAMA

Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan

Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee

Smother – Kate O’Riordan

The Dry – Nancy Harris

Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Aidan Turner – The Suspect

Conleth Hill – Holding

Jason O’Mara – Smother

Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection

Stephen Rea – The English

Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Roisin Gallagher – The Dry

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry

Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters

Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters

Moe Dunford – The Dry

Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Brenda Fricker – Holding

Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

OTHER AWARD CATEGORIES

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Artist & The Wall of Death

The Ghost of Richard Harris

How To Tell A Secret

Million Dollar Pigeons

North Circular

Nothing Compares

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye

Call Me Mommy

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You

Lamb

Wednesday’s Child

You’re Not Home

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Candlelight

Dagda’s Harp

Red Rabbit

Soft Tissue

CRAFT CATEGORIES

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle

How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman

It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail

The Dry – Cathal Watters

Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

COSTUME DESIGN

Aisha – Kathy Strachan

The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh

Disenchanted – Joan Bergin

Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle

Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Aisha – Tamara Conboy

Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball

Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill

Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

HAIR & MAKE-UP

Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne

The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle

The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson

Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

SOUND

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

Conversations with Friends

The Sparrow

The Wonder

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks

Lakelands – Daithí

Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire

The Dry – Sarah Lynch

EDITING

Aisha – Colin Campbell

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun

Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX

The Banshees of Inisherin

Marlowe

Stranger Things

The Woman King

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Austin Butler – Elvis

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front

Josh O’Connor – Aisha

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Emily Watson – God’s Creatures

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Letitia Wright – Aisha

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

The IFTA Awards are funded by Screen Ireland, and also supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Tourism Ireland.