Job – TV Development Role in Sligo

Tri Moon Films – a Sligo-based production company – is looking for a development staff member.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who has had some experience working in TV and wants to progress within an in-house development team or someone who has a big passion for tv and has some writing experience.

Tri Moon Films is an emerging production company, set up in 2019 and over the past four years have been expanding an exciting slate of TV/Feature films. We are very passionate about continuing to expand the industry here, so we are looking for someone who is based in the region.

Development staff will be working under the producer and an external development consultant.

The role will include the following:

Assisting with script-editing/ reading/ feedback.

Reading submissions.

Keeping project logs.

Seeking out and tracking new talent and potential projects to consider.

Researching ideas for story, talent and production potential.

Assisting in locking down the necessary rights to projects and working with agents on these agreements in conjunction with outside legal advisor and in-house team at Tri Moon Films.

Assisting and preparing development funding applications, overseeing contracting and subsequent delivery of materials

Assisting with the creation of pitch documents including bibles, one-pagers, treatments and any other materials that may be required.

Overseeing external script editors and readers, as and when required.

Working with Producer to ensure development invoices are settled.

Supporting all creative aspects of development, production and post-production as required.

Any other admin duties that are required by the company, included managing schedules/ diaries as required.

Essential Skills

Knowledge of the TV and Film industry.

A huge fan of TV and Film.

Experience of working in the TV and Film industry but if not will also take into account other experience too.

Idea of story structure.

Excellent writing, organisational and administrative skills (email, google drive, dropbox, word, excel)

Great timekeeping and multitasking skills/ability to work on own initiative

Overall enthusiasm, networking and interpersonal skills

Team player

Please apply with:

a CV

a cover letter

a report on a tv series of your choice with particular emphasis on (Premise, Story engine, Tone, Genre, Target demographic, and Character arc).

Send by email by March 20th (1pm) – to info@trimoonfilms.com and put “Development Executive application” in the subject line.