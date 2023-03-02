Call for Applications: French and Ireland Co-Production Workshop at the Cannes Film Festival

During the 76th Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and the Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC) will organise a co-production workshop, enabling French and Irish producers to find co-producing partners in each respective country.

On 12th December 2022, France and Ireland signed a co-production treaty for cinematographic works allowing the two countries to collaborate directly with each other.

This call for projects is only open for producers seeking to produce fiction works intended for the cinema and includes live-action, animation and documentary projects. It is open to projects in both the English and Irish languages. Projects must be at the script stage for live-action and animation projects, and a detailed treatment for documentaries must be available (with ideally a teaser/trailer), and a director must be attached at the point of application. This initiative is targeted at producers seeking to secure co-production partners and is not open to projects for producers who are already in co-production partnerships.

Interested producers should fill in the form below by Monday 13th March at 10:00am and email it to applications@screenireland.ie. Any applications delivered after this deadline will not be accepted. Screen Ireland will aim to notify successful applicants by Friday 31st March.

Projects will be selected on the strength of the filmmakers’s track record to date, creative merits of the project and suitability for a coproduction with France. Successful applicants will need to be available to participate in the workshop with the CNC at the Marche du Cannes.

Application Form