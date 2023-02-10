Screen Ireland launches new Screen Crew & Services Database

The Screen Crew & Services Database, a new comprehensive industry directory for the Irish screen sector is now accepting registrations from all screen industry professionals, production companies and screen service providers and facilities based in Irelandons from all screen industry professionals, production companies and screen service providers and facilities based in Ireland.

The Screen Crew & Services Database will serve as an essential resource for the creative screen industry, connecting indigenous and international productions with Ireland’s growing crew base, as well as showcasing Irish production companies, screen services and facilities.

Screen professionals from all industry sectors including live-action film & TV, animation, games, VFX and post-production can now register their individual profiles free of charge on the searchable database. Each profile will enable users to provide their contact details, job roles, areas of interest and availability. Users will have the opportunity to highlight their professional links and portfolios, relevant skills and proficiencies, as well as credits and awards for projects they have worked on. Users can also register their interest in skills development opportunities with Screen Ireland and the National Talent Academies.

Production companies and screen service providers and facilities will be able to register profiles on their respective directories also. Production company profiles will feature contact details of key staff and personnel, link to showreels, credits, awards and projects currently in development. Screen service and facility profiles will also feature relevant contact details and showcase the range of services and/or amenities available.

The database will also have a dedicated Upcoming Productions section enabling productions to highlight their upcoming projects. There will also be a Crew Call facility where productions can create general crew calls or target crew for more specific roles. Registered users that fit the profile of the crew call, will be notified and will then be able to apply directly to the company for these advertised roles. These features along with the searchable database will be enabled shortly once an initial round of registrations have been processed.

To register a profile, please visit: http://www.screendatabase.ie

The Screen Crew & Services Database was developed as part of Screen Ireland’s Building for a Creative Future 2024 strategy to invest in talent and skills development required for the sustainable growth of the Irish screen sector, with diversity, equity and inclusion at its core. The database will enable better tracking of workforce development, supporting more open hiring practices and access to opportunities for all.