Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme 2023: Call for Applications

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has announced the 2023 call for applications to the Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme, which enables Irish and international organisations to provide skills development opportunities and initiatives to the Irish screen sector.

The Scheme is open to Irish and international organisations and guilds that support the screen sector in Ireland and enables them to apply for funding to deliver skills-related activities across a 6–12-month period. Successful applicants will be assigned a project manager/advisor from the Screen Ireland skills team to oversee the successful delivery of the funded projects.

Some notable projects from the 2022 round include:

Applicants can apply for a range of activities including courses, events, masterclasses, workshops, seminars, webinars, conferences, panel discussions, networking events, mentoring, shadowing, writers’ room opportunities, consultancy support, data gathering, research reports, and the provision of initiatives that support access to the screen sector.

For the 2023 Stakeholders funding call, Screen Ireland would like applicants to address at least one of the following priority themes:

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

Sustainability/Green Production

Future Technology/Virtual Production/Games

Improving Workplace Culture & Wellbeing

Regional Development

Careers in the Screen Industry for Young People and Transition Year Programmes

Development of a Competency Framework for Sectoral Roles (N.B. we are particularly interested in Competency Frameworks being developed for non-scripted live action and tv roles, for gaming, for post-production, for VFX and for Virtual Production)

Company/Business Development

There will be one call for the Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme in 2023.

The application deadline for 2023 is Monday, 3rd April 2023.

For more information about the Scheme, to see the full list of previously funded projects or to make an application, please visit:

Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme

Scéim Mhaoinithe Pháirtithe Leasmhara Scáileáin