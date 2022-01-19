101 Films acquires worldwide rights to Irish documentary Love Yourself Today

UK-based sales firm 101 Films International, a member company of Amcomri Entertainment Inc, has secured worldwide distribution rights, excluding the UK and Ireland, for Ross Killeen’s critically acclaimed documentary film Love Yourself Today, a powerful and inspirational film which centres around the music of Irish singer songwriter Damien Dempsey.

Part documentary, part concert film, Love Yourself Today, produced by FIS Eireann/Screen Ireland and Motherland in association with Thirty Nine Films, is an emotive celebration of modern spirituality and the power of music to heal.

Every Christmas in Dublin, the crowds gather for Damo’s Christmas gig at Vicar Street. For many, these shows have become a cathartic ritual, a safe space where emotions can be laid bare.

Love Yourself Today, produced by Ross Killeen and Louise Byrne, had its US premiere at the Newport Beach Festival and has become the must see, breakout film of 2021. Damien Dempsey is the artist you never heard of but will never forget. Through the prism of the concert, we meet Dempsey and three members of the audience. We hear their stories, unravel their grief and find the light in the darkness through communal art. With themes of addiction, loss but also hope and positivity, Dempsey’s music often reflects his fans’ pain, alleviates their anguish and ultimately provides peace as they ‘sing all their cares away’.

The film, which has been hailed as the “sing song of the century” and received five-star reviews, is executive produced by Celine Haddad, Ross McDonnell and Rory Gilmartin and directed by Ross Killeen.

We’re really honoured to launch ‘Love Yourself Today’ internationally with Eoghan and his team at 101 films International. The response to the film in Ireland has been overwhelming and we’re very excited to see what the world makes of our film. Ross Killeen, Director