Entries now open for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022

The 26th Annual Fresh International Film Festival will take place from 28th March to 2nd April, and, as part of the festival they return with their hugely popular competition Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022. All young budding filmmakers, between 7 – 18 years of age, are invited to enter online, before the deadline of Friday 21st January 2022.

The competition provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and be in with a chance of winning €1,000, €700, or €300 towards their next film, or equipment for their school.

There are three categories: Junior (7-12 years), Senior (12- 18 years) and International, where young filmmakers can enter independently, as part of their school, or in a group. Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors, or 10 minutes duration for Juniors. Senior films will be screened at one of the regional heats, which take place in March. The Senior and Junior finalists’ films will be screened during Fresh International Film Festival from 28th March – 2nd April, and the awards will be announced at the final screenings.

All submissions are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award for documentaries, the RTÉ 60 Second Award, and the RTÉ Factual Award, in addition to the International, and Audience Awards.

Everybody will have had a personal experience of the last two years and I wonder if the isolation and lockdown has changed your world. Has it changed the way you think? Has it changed the way you interact? I wonder too, if it will change the way we make art and films and indeed the subjects we choose to focus on. We’ve already seen artists make art in lockdown to respond to the questions and difficulties it brought up. Do you have something particular to say? As a filmmaker, you’re spoilt for choice. Subjects for your story often arrive in a flash of inspiration, or are suggested by something you see online or in the news. And you begin to wonder. What if? What happens next? And then the story takes off. Don’t forget there are loads of people around to help. From family and friends, your local youth theatre or filmmaking group, your school and teachers, and your local Arts Centre, everyone will be willing to help you realise that story. It’s all just within reach. All you need is to decide to do it. It’s time to begin again. We’re waiting… Jayne Foley, Festival Director and Founder

2022 will be the Festival’s 26th year encouraging young people from Ireland and overseas to create, exhibit, and share films. Comedy, horror, drama, documentary, music video, animation, all are welcome and organisers look forward to seeing your creations!

Closing date for entries is Friday, 21st January, 2022. Application forms are available at https://freshfilm.ie/fresh-international-film-festival-submissions/

The full festival programme will be available shortly. Further details can be found at freshfilm.ie