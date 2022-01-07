Applications open for FÍS Project Clinic 2022 with John Yorke and David Clarke

Following its success in 2021, the FÍS Project Clinic is returning for 2022 in a new and improved format. Industry veterans John Yorke and David Clarke will be on hand to offer Irish creative talent free one-to-one consultations providing expert editorial and market feedback on their projects.

John Yorke, the UKs foremost expert on story structure and development will work with producers, writers and directors to provide constructive editorial feedback on their project and materials. Past participants have described the sessions with John as “hugely insightful and beneficial” and “helped to gain an international perspective”.

In reaction to the industry request for more market driven analysis of projects in development, the Clinic is also delighted to welcome David Clarke this year, who has extensive knowledge of financing, co-production, acquisition and distribution. In addition to a group workshop on the current TV Drama landscape, David will provide in-depth feedback on a slate of projects to selected participants assessing market viability, potential financing and distribution routes.

Part of the Fís TV Summit activities, up to sixteen teams will be selected for the unique opportunity that the Clinic provides, gaining expert advice to support the progression of their project(s). The Clinic is committed to investing in new voices and openly encourages applications from diverse and/or regional talent.

How to Apply:

Detailed guidelines and the application form are available at www.galwayfilmcentre.ie

Completed applications including the requirements must be submitted by 12pm on Monday, 24th January 2022 by email to kenny@galwayfilmcentre.ie.