Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2022 announces Shorts

Featuring 48 shorts across six different screening presentations, the 2022 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Founded in 2003, the Dublin International Film Festival sets the agenda of the year with its programme of outstanding Irish and international film. More Shorts Programme features an eclectic and inspirational collection of short films from home and abroad by established and emerging filmmakers.

With a selection of highlights from Screen Ireland’s funding schemes, as well as a new selection of some of the best shorts from Glasgow Film Festival joining the four Virgin Media DIFF presentations, 2022 will big the biggest showcase of this unique artform yet.

Festival 2022 will showcase new work from exciting Irish directors including Dave Tynan’s (Dublin Oldschool) searing examination of race in Ireland, The Colour Between; Kelly Campbell’s engaging Dublin story An Encounter, written by Mark O’Halloran (Rialto, Viva) and Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair’s hyper-sensory sonic horror, Don’t Go Where I Can’ Find You, a genre-leaning drama about grief and the redemptive power of music and art.

Offering windows into the world, the programme will also show international shorts from countries as far afield as Qatar, Russia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Turkey, The Netherlands and more. Highlights include Greek American Filmmaker Laki Karavias’ look at race and immigration in Texas, The Night I left America; Hannah Currie’s BAFTA winning That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore, Leonardo Martinelli’s Brazilian musical comedy Neon Phantom, and Eliane Esther Bots award-winning experimental documentary following the narratives of three interpreters of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Flow of Words.

Selected for the VMDIFF presentations (from almost 800 submissions) by actor and screenwriter Tania Notaro, the programme offers a view of the exceptional filmmaking talent around the world.

The talent and vision exhibited by these filmmakers are extraordinary. The storytelling is really engaging and tackles pressing social issues of our time which will captivate our audiences. It’s a showcase of future talent and a great way for aspiring filmmakers to watch the different ways in which their peers work. There is an eclectic mix of films and something for everyone ranging from horror to comedy and we even have a musical this year. Included are films from emerging and established filmmakers from over 16 countries with performances from Amanda Seyfried, Sharon Washington and Ben Whishaw. Themes include: coming of age, immigration, race, grief, LGBTQ, trauma, social inequality and some hard-hitting women’s issues. I’m really excited about how diverse the programme is and I can’t wait to see what some of these budding filmmakers will do next. Tania Notaro, Shorts Programmer

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland is again delighted to support Irish shorts this year with a curated programme from Screen Ireland's Focus, Framework and Short Stories funding schemes.

We are delighted that audiences will get to experience an engaging line up of short films created by upcoming talented filmmakers. Comprising of both live action drama and animation these films will embrace many themes including horror, grief, class, friendship and relationships through an imaginative and sometimes evocative lens. Mags O’Sullivan, Marketing Executive, Screen Ireland

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival are also delighted to announce a new partnership with Glasgow Film Festival, Scottish Shorts: Out of the Margins. A mix of fiction and documentary, the programme combines wider socio-political issues with deeply personal narratives, this programme demonstrates the variety of voices and stories in Scotland.

Glasgow Film Festival is delighted and honoured to be screening Scottish films alongside this exciting and vibrant collection curated by DIFF. We know that the Dublin Film Festival audiences will connect with the range of stories and tales in the films. Allison Gardner, CEO/Co-director GFF

The short film format has always been a vital part of the festival, acting as both a showcase for future talent and as an art form in its own right and we have expanded our line-up to include the wealth of incredible films made under the most difficult of circumstances. Gráinne Humphreys, Virgin Media DIFF Director

PROGRAMME OF SHORTS AT VIRGIN MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2022

VMDIFF Shorts #1

Harvest – Tristan Heanue, Ireland

Libre – Arthur Lopes, Ireland

Hairy Monster – Oh Jisook Kim, Korea

Mora Mora – Jurga Šeduikytė, Lithuania

Store Policy – Sarah Arnold, France

Film Found – Claudia Munksgaard-Palmqvist, Denmark

Spirit Level – Eoin Heaney, Ireland

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit – Gabriel Herrera, Mexico

VMDIFF Shorts #2

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You – Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair, Ireland

Broken: A Lockdown Story – TJ O’Grady Peyton, Ireland

Birdwatching – Samantha Soule, USA

The Night I Left America – Laki Karavias, USA

Conversations With My Dead Father – Maurice O’Carroll, Ireland

Liminal – Dan Ambromovici, Canada

Ruthless – Matthew McGuigan, Ireland

In Flow of Words – Eliane Esther Bots, Netherlands

VMDIFF Shorts #3

Nothing to Declare – Garret Daly, Ireland

Cleaner – Edwin Mullane, Ireland

Sucking Diesel – Sam McGrath, Ireland

And They Burn in the Sea – Majid Al-Remaihi, Qatar

Cuties – Theo W Scott, UK

The Passion – Mia Mullarky, Ireland

Lessness – Mahdi Safavi, Russia

The Colour Between – Dave Tynan, Ireland

Hello – Claire Byrne, Ireland

VMDIFF Shorts #4

Neon Phantom– Leonardo Martinelli, Brazil

This is Why – Sean Roberts, Ireland

Bounce – Alexander Dinelaris & Lloyd Owen, UK

Miss Fortunate – Ella Jones, UK

Miss D – Paddy Hayes, Ireland

Stiletto – Can Merdan Dogan, Turkey

Nettle Bush – Francis O’Mahony, Ireland

Squish – Xavier Seron, Belgium

Sparkle – Ger Walsh, Ireland

Screen Ireland Shorts

Bardo – Aisling Conroy, Ireland

Signal – Diarmuid Donohoe, Ireland

Lady Betty – Paul McGrath, Ireland

Momento Mori – Paul O’Flanagan, Ireland

Pork – Gareth Lyons, Ireland

An Encounter – Kelly Campbell, Ireland

If Neon Meets Argon – James Doherty, Ireland

Hedy – Andy Clarke, Ireland

Scottish Shorts: Out Of The Margins