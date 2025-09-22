Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback – One hell of an eye-opener

Reader Rating 1 Vote 4.5

Out this week in Irish cinemas is Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback. This is the 28th Detective Conan film, but it is my first Detective Conan film. In this latest mystery, Conan and the usual suspects find themselves embroiled in a mystery 8 years in the making.

Not only is Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback my first Detective Conan film, but this is also my first Detective Conan story. I’ve known of the character from afar, seen his image whenever I browse Crunchyroll, but this is the first time I’ve entered his world, and it is one that I am fascinated by. Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback has a cold open that sets the stage, and from there, we are given a brief synopsis of Detective Conan. Young hotshot detective Shinjiki is almost killed by two men in black. To finish him off, they make him swallow an experimental pill that, instead of killing him, de-ages him by a decade. To protect his friends, he dons a new identity, Conan Edogawa. Is this convoluted? Yes. Does it allow for a surprisingly engaging premise? Strangely yes.

Much like its pint-sized protagonist, don’t underestimate Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback. Though it is an animated film, it is still a crime thriller, with surprising depth and intensity. The action set pieces throughout this film are thrilling. Especially when little Conan has to figure out ways to utilise his smaller frame to enact his heroic deeds. It also utilises some stunning colours to give off a multitude of moods that elevate this film, especially in the third act. There’s one scene caught at twilight which I absolutely adored.

There is always one truth

Ultimately, the quality of a crime thriller rests on its crime and Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback does not disappoint. The building of this mystery, from the victim to how it connects to an event 8 years ago, is brilliant. And the best part is, if you’re paying attention, you can figure out along with Conan who the perpetrator is.

What I also found so impressive was how easily accessible this world is. The Detective Conan anime has been going on for 29 years, while the manga has been active for over 3 decades. With this much of a background behind it, you would think this would be a difficult jumping-off point. Far from it, with strong characters which were all thoroughly engaging, I didn’t find myself lost much, save for a few questions. This is merely a nitpick on my part, however. What Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback did achieve was an inquisitive nature in me when the credits rolled. I wanted to learn more about these, especially with how much fun this particular adventure was, so I am now watching the anime, and I’m loving it.

Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is a brilliant film, with a compelling narrative, engaging characters, and a lush animated canvas you want to get lost in. This is a must-watch for fans of Detective Conan, anime, and crime thrillers.

