Review: Last Night in Soho

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Last Night in Soho. It’s a strange film. Starring Thomasin McKenzie as Elle, audiences are treated to a bizarre haunted house tale. Last Night in Soho is about a young woman who travels to the big city, London in this film’s case. Elle is a young woman looking to make her mark on the fashion world, not just for herself but also for her mother who committed suicide when life became too much for her.

Elle is a fascinating young woman. She seems to be half in our world and half in another world. She seems to see spirits. She is supernaturally empathic and when she enters her new digs in London she comes across the spirit of a young woman in the 60s an era she adores. This woman is Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) As she spends each of her nights dreaming of this woman’s life she finds herself falling deeper into this particular rabbit hole. What she finds at the end of it is something disturbing and traumatising and she may not be able to dig herself out of it.

Not my last night in Soho

Last Night in Soho is a thrilling film. Narratively it is a fascinating thriller. Watching Elle fall into this vibrant and beautiful for the first time is jaw-dropping. I genuinely loved how Edgar Wright introduced the 60s era London to not only Elle but to the audience as well. It’s striking and I was deeply impressed as I watched Elle fall in love with the story of this woman she was living vicariously through.

The film is lovely and bubbly with a slight edge in the beginning when we meet all our characters and the stage is set. Then halfway through the film, the script is flipped and the world darkens both figuratively and literally and it’s compelling and sickening. I don’t want to speak on the topic this film goes to but suffice to say it is somewhat disturbing and from this point on the film spirals out of control and takes its protagonist down some dark roads.

The third act of Last Night in Soho is a chaotic rollercoaster and even though it becomes somewhat predictable in various elements I still enjoyed how the story came to its climax. This is thanks to the well-written dialogue, the stunning cinematography as well as the wonderfully fleshed out world.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.