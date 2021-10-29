‘Dublin… After Dark’ – short films at the Circular in Rialto

Following the sold out success at its launch on Culture Night in September, Dublin will be Written in my Heart is back tonight Friday 29th October at the Circular Bar in Rialto with a program of short Irish films about Dublin, this time with a more macabre twist.



Dublin … After Dark will showcase a selection of films which delve into the city’s darker corners and explore the lives of those who inhabit its underbelly. While there will be a seasonal sprinkling of ghosts and ghouls, those not so partial to horror need not fear- the programme boasts plenty of black comedy and even a few touching moments.

The multi-award winning Five Letters to the Stranger who will Dissect my Brain by Oonagh Kearney made in association with the Arts Council incorporates exquisite choreography as it follows the haunting journey of a medical student whose encounter with a cadaver sends her on a soul-searching quest into the nature of what it means to be alive.

In contrast to this, Death is given heartwarming and humorous treatment in the charming short animation Deadly , written and directed by Aidan McAteer and produced by Kavaleer Productions and voiced by Brenda Fricker and Peter Coonan. Deadly was funded by the Irish Film Board Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., the Arts Council and RTE.

The Early House by filmmaking duo Derek O’Connor and Ian Whelan aka Doris Magee, centres around troubled teenager Glen as he sets out to destroy a bunch of ghouls who frequent the eponymous bar. Shot partly in chrisp monochrome photography with a backdrop of modern Dublin featuring landmarks such as Croke Park and Smithfield Square, the film breathes new life into the vampire sub-genre.

Joe Rooney and Pearse Halpin play a pair of ‘Dub’ Zombies who find themselves disillusioned with a life of feasting on brains in Who’s For Dinner ? written by Halpin and directed by Colm Sexton.

The nightmare of renting in Dublin is highlighted in Sophie Meehan’s satirical Monday to Friday Person, a stand-up comedian’s boundary pushing routine goes too far in Fergus Keane’s Is Everything Funny and the tropes of horror cinema and vampire lore are used to show the human side of drug addiction in Mark Dollard’s Hunger. Also included in the 90 minute selection is Conor Tobin’s experimental short Light, Clown by Chiara Viale and Invazon written, directed, shot and edited Maurício Brunner.







Dublin After Dark kicks off at 7pm in The Back Room at the Circular Bar on Friday 29th October Tickets are just €5 and are on sale now: https://dublinafterdark.eventbrite.com

For the full program and more information check out www.fillum.ie