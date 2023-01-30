Review: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

Coming to Irish cinemas is the latest entry in the long-running Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. This second solo adventure for Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas), follows the legendary hero as he comes to terms with his own mortality.

Opening up with an incredible musical/kaiju battle, Puss finds out about a rather disturbing truth. He is on his last life. This means that the ferocious feline must leave behind his days of daring do’s for a retirement home filled with other cats. Then, one-day Puss learns about a magical wishing star that can grant one powerful wish. Perhaps he can regain his old lives and live to fight another day. With his new friend Perrito (Harvey Guillén) along for the adventure, as well as new dangerous adversaries, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a bonkers and magical animated adventure.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Trust in me

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is one of the best-animated films I’ve seen in a long time. Not only that, it is possibly the best entry in the Shrek franchise. What makes this story so memorable, is its emotional core. Puss looks back on his life, wondering did he squander the time he had, along with his own personal issues with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek). The film isn’t just dedicated to Puss and his plight though, there are several other characters who are given a lot of screen time. Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the three bears are given a lot of character moments, that flesh out their own interesting and surprisingly emotional dynamic.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is an absolutely beautiful-looking film. There are several combinations of styles going on that gel together to make this bizarrely brilliant world. As the world literally changes around our heroes and villains as they search for this star, I couldn’t help but fall in love with everything. From the man-eating plants to the introspective fortress of solitude Puss find himself in at one point, I couldn’t believe how much imagination was on the screen.

There is not a single thing I would change in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It is one of those films that I will return to again and again for a long time. Between its over-the-top action to its quieter and sweeter moments, this film is literally for everyone.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.