Review: The Flash

It's an almost perfect run, but The Flash trips along the way due to being weighed down by unnecessary baggage. Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

Out in Irish cinemas on June 16th is The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton, The Flash follows Barry Allen (Miller) as he decides to change a defining moment in his history. And the ramifications are world-ending.

The Flash is a fascinating experience. The story is fairly straightforward. A man who can travel so fast he can time travel realises that he can rewrite the scar that made him, the death of his mother. Honestly, that’s all I need. After all, what boy what son wouldn’t burn the world to save his mother?

Unfortunately, when he rewrote time, there was an unexpected side effect that Barry didn’t foresee. And now Barry, along with Batman (Keaton), Supergirl (Calle) and Barry (Miller again) has to set it right.

Run Barry, run!

It’s been a long time getting to this film. Miller was announced as Barry Allen way back in 2014. That was nine years ago and a lot has happened. There’s been Justice League appearances, a television version of The Flash with Grant Gustin that just ended its nine-season run and other appearances here and there. Now, we finally have a Flash film and the question on everyone’s lips is: Was it worth the wait?

In my opinion, yes it was. The Flash is not a perfect film, far from it. It’s been chopped up and mashed back together to fit whatever narrative is necessary for Warner Bros. There are several elements that work for the film, as well as an equal number of issues in my eyes. Starting on the most positive note is the titular hero himself, Barry Allen.

Miller is a controversial figure and your thoughts on them will likely colour your view of this film. However, I would be remiss to not state that Miller is outstanding in this film. Their portrayal of a lost boy searching for their mom across the infinite multiverse is deeply moving. Barry’s motivation is achingly tragic, and Miller puts it all out there. Miller goes further in the film with other moments that I won’t spoil here.

Now many are coming to this film to also see Keaton’s Batman and honestly, he’s grand. Nothing special, but Keaton is still interesting as an aged caped crusader. His introduction scene is honestly my favourite moment with him. It’s equal parts funny and bizarre. There is also Calle’s Kara Zor-El, who has a minute role but a mighty presence. She commands the screen when she is on it.

Which I suppose are two of the three keywords for The Flash. This film is funny, bizarre and at times darkly tragic. Many people speak about Batman having a tragic backstory, but when you look at Barry Allen, his is far more disturbing and this film’s final act plays on the frustration that clearly plagues Barry’s mind. I adored it because of what it meant for a character with that level of power.

The cinematography of this film is also on another level with genuinely outlandish visuals. How Barry moves in this film is fascinating and director Andy Muschietti knows how to showcase the bizarre nature of someone moving phenomenally fast. Muschietti even draws upon some of the more outlandish elements in the Flash’s history to showcase Barry’s powers. There is a particular set piece within the film that Barry visits multiple times and it is strange and ethereal and I loved it every time he went there.

This does bring me to the negatives of the film, unfortunately. With a character like the Flash, visual effects were always going to be necessary and for about half the time they excel in this film. The other half of the visual effects are inconsistent and at times, laughable. This is an absolute shame because it takes you out of the film when it happens.

Also, the film is edited quite poorly at times, it’s been talked about that there are multiple edits of the film due to the countless directors and writers that have been through it over the years and the way the film is structured you feel it. This is mainly due to the fast pace of the film, it’s ironic that a film about a speedster needed to slow down and breathe.

I will say though, when the film focuses on Barry and his goal in the film it is brilliant. It sadly gets diminished by the other elements in the film.

