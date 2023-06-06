Galway Film Fleadh 2023 announces 6 early titles

Galway Film Fleadh announces three World Premieres and three Irish Premieres from the 35th edition of the film festival from 11th – 16th July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás Cinema. Irish Film Talent is at the fore of programming at the Fleadh alongside World Cinema, award-winning Documentaries and Irish and International Short Films. Audiences can look forward to powerful, moving, funny and provocative storytelling from both emerging and renowned filmmakers.

Highlights from the festival programme for 2023 will include World, European and Irish premieres including the World Premiere of Lies We Tell, directed by Lisa Mulcahy. In an isolated manor, an orphaned heiress must fight her guardian for her inheritance— and her life. Lies We Tell is a contained psychological thriller about a gaslit girl’s break for freedom. Starring Agnes O’Casey, David Wilmot, Holly Sturton and Chris Walley, Lies We Tell will premiere on the 15th July at 9.30pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

Also announced is the World Premiere of Apocalypse Clown by director George Kane. Apocalypse Clown follows a troupe of failed clowns as they embark on a chaotic road trip of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy. Jenny, (Amy De Bhrún), a conspiracy clickbait reporter, is looking for a way to broadcast the truth to the whole world. The Great Alphonso, (Ivan Kaye) a pompous ex-TV clown celebrity, spots his chance to resurrect his career and reclaim the fame he so craves; while Bobo, Pepe, and Funzo, desperately try to escape the wrath of some vengeful human statues. Apocalypse Clown will premiere on the 14th July at 9.30pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

The World Premiere of The Martini Shot starring actor Matthew Modine follows an ailing movie director as he begins to shoot what he believes to be his final work of art. What starts out as a normal movie, ends up being an exploration of mortality and one’s profound effect on the world. Filmed in Ireland and directed by Stephen Wallis, this film has an abundance of riches in the cast including John Cleese, Derek Jacobi, Stuart Townsend and Fiona Glascott. The Martini Shot will premiere on 13th July at 9.30pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

Irish Premieres will include; A Greyhound of a Girl, a family animation that follows 11-year-old Mary who loves to cook and dreams of becoming a great chef. Her beloved grandmother, Emer, encourages her to make this dream come true. Enzo d’Alò’s animated adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s novel is a delicate coming-of-age story, sprinkled with irony. With a cast that includes, Brendan Gleeson, Sharon Horgan, Rosaleen Linehan and Charlene McKenna. The Irish premiere of A Greyhound of a Girl is on 16th July at 3pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

The Irish Premiere of Mutt from director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz. Mutt is a poignant LGBTQIA+ story about Feña, a young trans guy bustling through life in New York City, who is faced with an increasingly challenging day. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival, where Lío Mehiel won the 2023 Special Jury Award for Acting. The Irish premiere of Mutt is on 13th July at 7pm at Pálás Cinema.

The Irish Premiere of I Like Movies; Chandler Levack’s directorial debut is a coming-of-age story about teenage cinephile Lawrence Kweller who dreams of attending film school. In order to raise the hefty tuition fee, he gets a job at the local video store. Wracked with anxiety about his future, Lawrence begins alienating the most important people in his life. As graduation looms ever closer, Lawrence faces some painful realisations about himself. The Irish premiere of I Like Movies is on 12th July at 4pm at Pálás Cinema.

This has been a wonderful year for watching films while programming for the Fleadh. The feature film programme has films from 36 countries featuring world and Irish premieres. We are introducing new sections with a focus on Architecture on Film, Defender and The Artist On Film alongside our favourite sections such as Irish Cinema, World Cinema, Peripheral Visions, Generation and What the Fleadh?! With the 35th edition of the festival in July, we are keen to look back at films that have shaped the Galway Film Fleadh over the years while also focusing on the themes that current film makers are shaping into stories for the screen. Stories of lost love, the environment, war, coming of age, fighting for freedom, artists and their lives and work, the architecture that surrounds us and the music we listen to, all feature in the 2023 programme. Maeve McGrath, Director of Programming

Full programme details will be announced on Tuesday, June 27th with hundreds of events including screenings, Q+A’s and filmmaker interviews, panel discussions, and more.

Go to https://www.galwayfilmfleadh.com/early-release-2023/ to book tickets for these films or contact the Town Hall Theatre box office at 091 569777.

The Galway Film Fleadh is supported by the Arts Council, Failte Ireland, Screen Ireland and Galway City Council.