Review: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Right, let’s do this one more time. Five years ago, audiences were introduced to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now we return to his Earth as Miles realises that his adventure into the multiverse has only begun. And he will not be the same when it is all over. This is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and things are going to get very messy, for everyone.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse begins just over a year after the events of Into the Spider-Verse. Miles has taken up the mantle of Spider-Man and he is getting into the swing of things. Then, like all great stories, the woman of his dreams returns.

That’s right folks Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) is back and with her comes a whole new multiverse of possibilities and problems, some that are worryingly close to Miles. Can the dynamic duo save the day and more importantly can they keep everyone they love safe too?

The one and only…

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a visual spectacle. I found myself scanning every scene of this film. I was trying to soak up every last bit of this sumptuous feast for the eyes. When I was told back in 2018, that the directors left over a hundred spider-people on the drawing board, I didn’t quite believe them.

After seeing this film, I have no doubt of the sincerity of their words. Sincerity is also the keyword in this film. Miles is a wonderful character, that has grown so much since his first outing. He sincerely wants to be the best person he can be. He is desperately trying to juggle being a perfect student and a perfect spider person. Unfortunately, it’s clear early on in the film, that this will not work out.

A third of the film is focused on the development of Miles and his superhero life clashing with his civilian. Honestly, more films could learn from this. Seeing Miles as a person, not just an ideal, is charming and resonates emotionally, at least for me. So when the shit hits the fan, the foundation of Miles’, and other character’s lives are suitably laid for audiences to be invested in.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a brilliant film. It celebrates Spider-Man in such a unique and flawless fashion that I found myself emotionally rocked quite a lot throughout the film. As I said before the animation is stellar and with this sequel the animators had to pull out all the stops to top the previous film.

I believe they have, with each Spider-person feeling unique as they each have their own world and artistic style to go with it. My favourite is possibly Gwen’s as it feels like a painting, full of vibrant colours that bleed into each as people express their emotions and views.

If I had any issues it would be the villain. The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) isn’t fully realised when it comes to his motivations. I will say though, the power he wields is quite fascinating from a visual standpoint.

Ultimately, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is absolutely brilliant. It is a visual treat that, much like its predecessor, feels like a love letter to fans of comic books, especially Spider-Man fans.

