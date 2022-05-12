Review: Top Gun: Maverick

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

It’s time to re-enter the danger zone ladies and gentlemen. That’s right Top Gun: Maverick is coming. Starring Tom Cruise in the iconic role Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) is back and this time he’s a teacher training the next generation of the best of the best to succeed in a suicide mission. Along the way, he’ll reconnect with his old flame Penny (Jennifer Connelly) and try to mend a fractured relationship with Goose’s son Bradley (Miles Teller).

You’re a dinosaur

The main theme of Top Gun: Maverick is trying to say that for people like Maverick there is still a place for them even if the world is evolving. This reflects Cruise’s career in many ways. With superhero films brimming with CGI and action films like Top Gun and stars like Cruise are in danger of becoming obsolete. The film actually goes out of its way to showcase how important a figure he is. It is definitely one of those Cruise films, incredibly self masturbatory. Lines are thrown around stating he’s the only one who can do it, he’s a one of a kind pilot, so on and so forth.

It’s this kind of cheesy dialogue and a third act that feels ripped out of another Tom Cruise IP that keeps this film from the coveted five stars. However, I will say that this is still a near-perfect film. It is surprisingly emotional, Cruise is once again charming as hell and the supporting cast is almost as compelling. Miles Teller in particular as Bradley aka Rooster brings an excellent youthful presence that works well with Cruise.

On top of that is absolutely stunning to watch. It is phenomenal. Seeing Cruise and the cast in these terrifying fighter jets doing what they do is terrifying. Knowing that they are real and that Cruise is up there in death-defying stunts adds to the intensity of the film and the stakes that have been put forward for the characters.

This makes Top Gun: Maverick a hell of an experience in the cinema, especially in IMAX. From the audio to the visuals this film is phenomenal. Fans of the original will especially like this film as it has a lot of what made the original so memorable.

Top Gun: Maverick is in Irish cinemas on the 25th of May.