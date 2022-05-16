Charity screening of Donbass – Light House Cinema – May 16th

A group of Irish independent film-makers, (‘Filmmakers supporting filmmakers’) have raised just under €9000 to support their colleagues affected by the war in Ukraine. They are screening Sergei Loisnitza’s Cannes-Award winning feature ‘Donbass’ on Monday May 16th in the Lighthouse cinema, supported by Eureka Films and Element Pictures.

The screening will be followed by a raffle of film memorabilia and a reception which will be the first time many of those who have supported the campaign will get to meet in person An unanticipated, very welcome outcome of the campaign has been that several Ukrainian film-makers now in Ireland will be present at that event so it will be an opportunity to welcome them to the country and to the film-making community. idonate.ie/raffle/Dancing4Freedom

This campaign has attracted support from all elements of the Irish Film & TV industry; from individual crew members, well-known producers, industry representative bodies (SDGI, SPI, and WFT have all contributed) and international sales agents, as well as members of the general public via raffles and auctions of items donated by producers and individuals.

All funds raised will be sent via SDGI to Docudays UA and the ICFR’ Ukraine Appeal. Docuday’s funds will go to support Ukrainian filmmakers documenting the war and the ICFR Ukraine Appeal will cover relocation expenses for those who need to flee from Ukraine and also Russia.

The group was founded when writer-director Órla Murphy responded to a post from fellow writer-director Brian Deane, then she contacted some other interested colleagues and together with Brian they founded ‘Irish filmmakers supporting filmmakers’ which comprises, Orla, Brian, Brendan Culleton, Irina Maldea and Roisin Kearney.

It’s been heart-warming to see how many people want to express solidarity and we are very conscious of getting those funds directly to those in need via SDGI to Docudays UA and the ICFR Ukraine appeal as soon as possible. Órla Murphy

You can also donate via GoFundMe.