Puttnam Award-winning short Wireless to premiere at Fastnet Film Festival

Wireless, the winner of the inaugural 2021 David & Patsy Puttnam Screenplay Award, will premiere at the Fastnet Film Festival, Saturday, May 28th. Written and directed by Brian Benjamin Dwyer who also produced with Darren O’ Mahony and Sinead O’Riordan, Wireless stars Pat Nolan, Rose Henderson and Shane Casey.

The comedy follows the shenanigans of an older couple, Ziggy and Teddy, as they hear the news of the 2 kilometre travel restrictions and realise they are alone on the island.

Shot on Sherkin island the film boasts some incredible West Cork scenery and coastlines. When the Puttnam award was announced, it stated that screenplays must deal with covid and “the new normal” and must be set in West Cork.

Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan in Wireless

In reality, there was nothing normal about what we were going through, so I thought about what the most abnormal thing was and immediately the 2k limit on movement came to mind. That is something I, and I am sure most other people, have never experienced. It was completely surreal. From there I just thought about the idea of being the only people within that 2k limit and what that would feel like and the characters of Ziggy and Teddy arose from that. I also wanted it to be older characters in love because I felt it was far more interesting than a young couple and simply made more sense in terms of living a more isolated life and that gave the story more credibility. The plot twist of the story is based on my own experience of being able to go outside of that 2k for work but I won’t give away the ending. Brian Benjamin Dwyer, Writer/Director/Producer

Wireless will screen in the Palace Cinema, Sat May 28th at 10.45 am, followed by a Q&A with cast, crew and Patsy Puttnam.