Kung Fu Deadly begins filming in Ireland

Filming has begun in Dublin and County Meath, Ireland on Kung Fu Deadly, a martial arts supernatural action comedy produced by Paddy McDonald (Predestination) and Nicholas Cooper (Zombie Plane ) Paddy McDonald also wrote the script. The Irish/Australian co-production is directed by Fergal Costello (BAFTA winner for Brain In Gear) and concerns two hapless pest controllers who are thrust into mortal danger when they accidentally tranquillise a Taoist hunter of Chinese undead aka “Jiangshi” who are spreading through the city. Having interrupted her pursuit of a centuries-old enemy and with the clock ticking, they must reluctantly band together to rid the city of this supernatural menace the only way they know how: extermination.

The film stars actor, comedian and YouTube sensation Steven He (over 13 million YouTube subscribers) as Danny. It also stars newcomer Michael Tient (Lir Academy) as his best friend, Frank. Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), Jason Tobin (Warrior, F9; The Fast Saga and One Thousand Blows) and Max Huang (Mortal Kombat 1 & 2) round out the cast. Lee Huang (Old Guard 2, Den of Thieves: Pantera, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant) is aboard as Action Director.

Paddy McDonald is producing Kung Fu Deadly through his Spellmaker Productions alongside Nicholas Cooper for Parc Entertainment Capital who are also providing finance. The production is supported by Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán and Screen Queensland. Post-production will be handled by Brisbane-based Chop Shop Post with Radioactive Pictures distributing the film in Australia and New Zealand. Executive Producers are Zane O’Donahoo and Chris Dirckze.

