Making Waves Hong Kong Season is coming

Dublin International Film Festival will showcase one of the most vibrant cinematic hubs in Asia, Hong Kong, this December with a special season of films. This season will be known as: Making Waves Hong Kong Season, presented in association with Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Screening in Light House Cinema from 1st-3rd of December, audiences will have the opportunity to explore the work of contemporary Hong Kong filmmakers, as well as a screening of Patrick Tam’s classic Hong Kong New Wave film Nomad.

Speaking about the pre-Christmas season, Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys said: “Dublin International Film Festival is proud to announce the Making Waves season of Hong Kong cinema, in partnership with Hong Kong International Film Festival. Our line up showcases the best of contemporary films from Hong Kong right now, and celebrates the city’s cinematic heritage. We hope to bring something fresh to the Dublin film scene and platform a cinema culture that is under-represented in Ireland, for both seasoned cinema goers and new viewers alike.”

As a special added draw to this unique programme, many of the screenings will be attended by filmmakers for post-screening Q&As. This includes the Opening Gala screening of Hing Fan Wing’s tech thriller Cyber Heist. Which will be attended by the director. The acclaimed novelist Nate Ki will present his accomplished debut feature, the horror Back Home starring Cantopop star Anson Kong; and actor Neo Yau Hawk-sau will talk to audiences after the screening of Cheuk Wan-chi’s comedy-drama Vital Sign in which he stars alongside Louis Koo.

Other subjects tackled throughout the season include Wai-Lun Ng’s legal drama A Guilty Conscience. There is also the real-life story of a care home abuse scandal which gets explored in Lawrence Kwan Chun Kan’s drama In Broad Daylight.

Tickets are €10.50/€8.00 and available from www.diff.ie. Season passes are also available. Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.