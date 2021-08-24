Stephen Fingleton’s Nightride chosen for Toronto International Film Festival’s Industry Selects

Stephen Fingleton’s Nightride has been selected as part of Toronto International Film Festival’s Industry Selects sidebar, a selection of films that have been have been hand-picked by TIFF’s industry and festival programming teams.

Nightride is a real time, one shot thriller about a dealer trying to pull off one last job in order to go straight.

The cast includes Moe Dunford, Joana Ribeiro, Gerard Jordan, Ciaran Flynn, John Travers and Stephen Rea. It features an original score by Phil Kieran.

Nightride is written by Ben Conway and produced by Paul Kennedy & Jon Silk. Director Stephen Fingleton is best known for the BIFA award-winning film The Survivalist.

The film received development support from NI Screen and was shot entirely in Belfast during lockdown. The film is produced by Village Films Belfast, Silk Mass, and Logical Pictures and is being sold internationally by Pulsar Content.

The film will screen exclusively online for buyers and exhibitors on the 10th and 11th September.