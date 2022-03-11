Irish language film Doineann to air on TG4 on March 21st

Doineann, the first Irish language feature film shot entirely in Northern Ireland, will broadcast on TG4 on Monday 21st March at 9.30pm. Made by award-winning production company, DoubleBand Films, under the Gealán scheme which is supported by NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, TG4 and BBC Gaeilge, Doineann is the debut feature film from director Damian McCann.

Released in cinemas earlier this year, this is the first chance the TG4 audience will get to savour the brooding thriller featuring a host of top Irish actors. Doineann, meaning ‘stormy weather’, takes viewers on a tension-filled journey to a remote Irish island where a father, Tomás (Peter Coonan) returns home to find his baby son and wife (Clare Monnelly) have vanished.

In the film, it seems Tomás’ best hope of finding his family is to put his faith in the hands of the island’s retired policewoman, Labhaoise (Bríd Brennan), before a storm hits the island. A body is found on the beach, as is his wife’s abandoned car. But Labhaoise suspects there’s an undercurrent to this island mystery.

With the screenplay penned by Aislinn Clarke, Doineann stars Love/Hate actor Peter Coonan, Bríd Brennan (Calm With Horses, Brooklyn), Clare Monnelly (Moone Boy) and Seán T. Ó Meallaigh (Vikings).

Dermot Lavery, Producer for DoubleBand Films said: “It’s wonderful for us now after a hugely exciting cinema run for Doineann, to be able to share our story with the TG4 audience. Doineann – the first Irish-language feature film of its kind here – was three years in the making during challenging times. We like to think it was worth it. I believe the TG4 audience will too.”

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor for TG4, said: “I’m grateful to the creative team behind Doineann. TG4 is very proud to support this special film in partnership with the ILBF and BBC Gaeilge under the Gealán scheme. It’s fantastic to see high-quality films in Irish that nurture new talent and that impact audiences at home and abroad.”

Doineann was filmed on location in Killyleagh and various locations around Strangford Lough, County Down.