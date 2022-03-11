Stella Cinema Rathmines to Host Special Screening in aid of Ukraine

Stella Rathmines is hosting a special fundraiser screening of The French Dispatch in aid of Ukraine on Tuesday 15th March.

All funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the humanitarian aid agency GOAL, who are working to offer crucial support to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. ⁠

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine.

⁠The film is written, directed, and produced by Wes Anderson from a story he conceived with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. It features a large ensemble cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Léa Seydoux.

Screening Details:⁠

Date: March 15th⁠

Time: 20:45⁠

Location: Stella Rathmines⁠

Tickets: €21 (Standard) €15 (Senior)⁠

Tickets can be booked now via Stella’s website www.stellacinemas.ie by selecting “Ukraine Fundraiser: The French Dispatch” in the dropdown list. ⁠

You can also call the box office on 01 496 7014 (open 2pm-6pm, Mon – Fri) or buy tickets from Stella in person during opening hours.⁠

About GOAL

GOAL is an international humanitarian response agency established in Ireland over 40 years ago. GOAL are working on the ground in Ukraine providing essential support to families fleeing conflict. GOAL teams are delivering food kits with essential items, clean water and cooking supplies, hygiene kits including soap, sanitary products, baby wipes and nappies, blankets and first aid kits to keep refugees warm and safe.