Irish Filmmakers supporting International Filmmakers – Ukraine Appeal

A group of Irish writers, directors and producers who have watched these past week’s events unfold with horror, are calling on the Irish Film & TV Industry to help support the filmmaking community directly affected by the war in Ukraine. They are pooling their efforts to support those staying to document the war as well as helping those fleeing the conflict .

A short-term fund-raising appeal has been set up to run until March 31st via gofundme and there are a number of ways you can help.

Donations to the fun can be made here and funds will be transferred to two funds supporting filmmakers affected by the war, the Emergency Fund for Filmmakers and DocuHelp

https://www.gofundme.com/f/filmmakers-supporting-filmmakers-ukraine-appeal

The group have also set up a Fashion and Film Memorabilia Fundraiser on Sunday March 20th at the Dublin Vintage Flea Market in the Digital Hub, Dublin 8 and they ask for your support in donating items or attending.

Donations can be dropped off at 54 Mountjoy Square, (basement) Dublin 1 and Drop off Dates are Sunday March 13th 11.00-13.00, Tuesday March 15th 09.00-16.00 and Wednesday March 16th 09.00-16.00.

More info on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FashionAndFilm.Ukraine

Screen Directors Guild of Ireland

This initiative has been set up by filmmakers Brian Deane, Órla Murphy, Róisín Kearney, Brendan Culleton, Irina Maldea with the support of Screen Directors Guild Ireland

More info contact Órla Murphy/Brian Deane on ifsif.ukraine@gmail.com

Brian Deane is an Irish writer, producer, director, and founder of TW films with close links to the Ukrainian conflict. Órla Murphy is an award-winning writer-director with a passion for social justice who has made drama and documentary and for film, theatre and radio over the past 15 years. Róisín Kearney is a freelance writer/director who has worked in film TV and theatre for over 20 years. Brendan Culleton is a filmmaker and teacher at the National Film School who has been making documentaries and dramas for 20 years for Irish and international audiences. Irina Maldea started her career in the national film studios in Romania and is now based in Ireland, where she directs award-winning documentaries for broadcast and theatrical distribution.

