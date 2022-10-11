Entries are open for the 2023 Fastnet Film Festival

Fastnet Film Festival is currently open for entries with a prize fund of €20,000. All submission entries must have been completed no earlier than 1st January 2021 and have not been entered into the festival in previous years in order to be eligible for competition. Entries are accepted via FilmFreeway.com. Click to find out more https://filmfreeway.com/FastnetShortFilmFestival

The Awards

BEST IRISH SHORT FILM – Cash Prize €5,000

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM – Cash Prize €5,000

BEST IRISH LANGUAGE FILM – Cash Prize €1,000

BEST IN CORK – Cash Prize €1,000

BEST STUDENT OF MEDIA & FILM STUDIES (Ireland Only) – Cash Prize €1,000

AN-SOPHIE FONTAINE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD IN DOC FILM – Cash prize €500

BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (Under 19) – Cash Prize €500

BEST DRAMA – Cash Prize €500

BEST COMEDY – Cash Prize €500

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Cash Prize €500

BEST ART HOUSE – Cash Prize €500

BEST ANIMATION – Cash Prize €500

BEST DIRECTION – Cash Prize €500

BEST SCREENPLAY – Cash Prize €500

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC – Cash Prize €500

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – Cash Prize €500

BEST EDITING – Cash Prize €500

BEST SOUND DESIGN – Cash Prize €500

Entry fees:

1st Oct 2022 – 30th Nov 2022 – €20

1st Dec 2022 – 31st Dec 2022 – €30

1st Jan 2023 – 31st Jan 2023 – €50

Best in Cork is a category in its own right and carries a prize of €1,000. It is unrelated to any other part of the competition and not be eligible for craft prizes. Submitters may enter the same film into the Over 18 competition at an additional entry fee. Films should not exceed 18 minutes including titles and credits. Entry Fee: €20.

Best Student of Media & Film Studies – open to Irish 3rd level students only, prize money €1,000. Films should not exceed a time limit of 10 minutes, including titles and credits.

Entry Fee: €20.

Best Under 19 category is open to young filmmakers from around the world, prize money €500. Films should not exceed a time limit of 10 minutes, including titles and credits.

Entry Fee: €20.

Festival dates for FFF 2023 are Wednesday 24th to Sunday 28th May. www.fastnetfilmfestival.com