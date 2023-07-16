Galway Film Fleadh 2023 announces award winners

The 35th edition of the Galway Film Fleadh ended this evening after another outstanding year. The festival programme the Fleadh featured innumerable sold-out screenings with 95 feature films and 102 short films featuring the best of Irish and World cinema.
The annual awards ceremony took place on Sunday 16th of July before the closing film, Let the Canary Sing which chronicled Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact that extends across her music, ever-evolving punk style.
The winner of Best Irish Film, in association with Danu Media was Apocalypse Clown, directed by George Kane, written by Demian Fox, George Kane, Shane O’Brien and James Walmsley and produced by Morgan Bushe and James Dean. Apocalypse Clown follows a troupe of failed clowns as they embark on a chaotic journey of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy.
Winning Best Irish First Feature was Lie of The Land directed by John Carlin, written by Tara Hegarty and produced by Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick. A tense drama unfolds in this first feature as the Wards prepare to abandon their lives, escaping a dire financial situation, a last-minute change of heart leaves them fighting for survival
The Graceless Age – The Ballad of John Murry, won the best Irish documentary award on the night, written and directed by Sarah Share and produced by Nuala Cunningham, John Galway, Aeschylus Poulos. This is the story of American singer-songwriter John Murry who was on the cusp of greatness after the release of his highly acclaimed album The Graceless Age (2013) when his world fell apart. This beautiful documentary charts his journey from near death to redemption and a new zest for life and art.
Generation Jury Award
Scrapper | Director, Charlotte Regan | Producer, Theo Barrowclough
Best International Short Fiction
Last Call | Director, Harry Holland
Best International Short Animation
Globby the Dragon | Directors, Xin Sun and Yun Li
Best International Short Documentary
Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped In Black) | Directors, Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch
Donal Gilligan Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film with the Irish Society Cinematographers (ISC) supported by Celtic Grips
Two For the Road | Cinematographer, Eoin McLoughlin
Best First Short Animation Award with Brown Bag Films
Pinokidoni | Director/Writer/Producer: Jack C.
Best Cinematography in an Irish Film with Teach Solais
Lies We Tell| Cinematographer, Eleanor Bowman
World Cinema Competition
Past Lives | Director, Celine Song | Producers, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Peripheral Visions Award with Galway Cultural Company
The Land Within | Director, Fisnik Maxville | Producers, Thomas Reichlin, Britta Rindelaub and Valon Bajgora
Best International Film
Here | Director, Bas Devos | Producer, Marc Goyens
Best International Documentary
One Bullet | Director, Carol Dysinger | Producers, Carol Dysinger, Su Kim, Ashim Bhalla and Jesper Jack.
The Pitching Award with Wild Atlantic Pictures
Eimear Morgan for Billy Ruben + The Shunts
The Galway Film Fair, in association with Bankside Films – Best Marketplace Project
Barfly– Bridge Way Films, Chris Hees & Dan Thorburn
Best Irish Documentary
The Graceless Age – The Ballad of John Murry | Director, Sarah Share | Producers, Nuala Cunningham, John Galway and Aeschylus Poulous
James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama
Baby Steps | Hannah Mamalis – Director
James Horgan Award for Best Animation (short) with Animation Ireland
Worry World | Director: Jessica Patterson
Best Short Documentary with TG4
Being Put Back Together | David McDonagh – Director
Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama
Two For The Road | Lochlainn McKenna – Director
Best Independent Film Award
Verdigris | Director, Patricia Kelly | Producers, Paul Fitzsimons and Patricia Kelly
Bingham Ray New Talent Award with Magnolia Pictures
Agnes O’Casey | (Lies We Tell/The Miracle Club)
Best Irish First Feature with Element Pictures
Lie of the Land | Director, John Carlin | Producers, Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick
Best Irish Film with Danu Media
Apocalypse Clown | Director, George Kane | Producers, Morgan Bushe