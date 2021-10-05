OFFline Film Festival returns with blended festival, October 13-17

After a completely online event last year, OFFline Film Festival is back with a blended festival this year and a stellar line-up of in-person and online events from 13-17 October in Birr.

Features, three programmes of Irish and International shorts, the FilmOffaly Industry Day, a Food & Film special at The Chestnut, Educational Screenings, a beloved children’s film and more, there is something for all film lovers next week.

Although numbers are still limited and OFFline is fully compliant with the official COVID-19 guidelines, there’s such an air of anticipation surrounding the Festival this year. We’ve received our highest-ever number of short film submissions resulting in an exceptional programme of Irish and international fiction, documentary and animation shorts. If you’ve never gone to a shorts programme before then we urge you to go along this year and test them out. There you’ll get to meet some of the many filmmakers that are accompanying their films to Birr this year – not just from Ireland but from overseas too. Some of the feature films you’ll get to see deal with the larger issues of regional sustainability and policies that affect the regions. Be sure to come along and engage with the topics that affect where and how you live. We are also thrilled to be hosting our Made in the Midlands section as our opening event. This features work either shot in Offaly or made by Offaly filmmakers. It’s a fantastic way to really get things going once again this year. Gary Hoctor, OFFline Film Festival Director

For the FilmOffaly Industry Day, Film Offaly and Offaly Local Enterprise Office brings you a day on how to put the best, most memorable pitch forward for your film with facilitator and presenter Mary Kate O’Flanagan. Registration is via email to filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie before Monday 10 October, 4 pm

Éabha Bortolozzo and Jack Kirwan who are the 2021 recipients of the OFFline Animation Residency will also showcase their work during the OFFline Awards Ceremony on Sunday 17 October at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre. Their second film Her Song has secured a long-list nomination for the Academy Awards 2022 and an IFTA The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) is an all-Ireland organisation with a Membership of 1,240 individuals across 14 Chapters of Discipline. More for Best Animation.

During their time in Birr, they developed an idea for their third short film called BUOY. It’s inspired by their personal experiences with sea swimming during the lockdowns in 2020.

For those who can’t make it to the Offaly town, a curated series of events will also be streamed on the OFFline website throughout the festival too.

Tickets are on sale now (and must be booked in advance) | www.offlinefilmfestival.com