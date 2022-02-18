Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival announce exciting special Irish screening of The Batman on February 28th

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Founded in 2003, the Dublin International Film Festival sets the agenda of the year with its programme of outstanding Irish and international film. More will present a special screening on Monday 28th February of the most anticipated movie of 2022, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Presented in association with Warner Bros. Pictures, festival-goers will be the first Irish audiences to see Colin Farrell as The Penguin before the film goes on general release in cinemas on March 4th.

The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, with Andy Serkis. The film was directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC; Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The film was produced by Dylan Clark and Reeves.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Kravitz), Oz/The Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

We are delighted and honoured to present a very special screening of The Batman easily the most eagerly awaited movie of the year. Among the incredible cast, we would like to make a special shout out to our festival friend Colin Farrell whose career we have supported since his very early films, and we are beyond excited to share his new film with Irish audiences. We have worked with Warner Bros. for many years and we recognise their support for our Festival by adding this film to our line-up. A huge thank you to Matt Reeves and the Warner Bros. team in Dublin for working with us to allow us to present the film. Gráinne Humphreys, Director – Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

Tickets for The Batman will go on sale Friday 18th February at 10am.

The 2022 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival box office is now open at www.diff.ie