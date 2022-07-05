Will Poulter to attend 34th Galway Film Fleadh

Will Poulter returns to the Galway Film Fleadh for the Irish premiere of his upcoming film The Score from first-time feature director Malachi Smyth.

From the producers of Yesterday, The Score follows two small time crooks, Mike (Johnny Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), who are on a mission. The ‘score’ that they both expect will utterly transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous handover, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Naomi Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them. The Score boldly combines real time heist-thriller suspense with offbeat romance and a killer soundtrack.

The film stars and features the music of the iconic Johnny Flynn (Emma, Beast), and Naomi Ackie (Star Wars Episode IX, Small Axe), who is set to star as Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Poulter is no stranger to Galway. The star of the Disney+ series Dopesick and the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was first there in 2014 for the World Premiere of Glassland, where he starred alongside Irish actor Jack Reynor. He also starred in Reynor’s acclaimed short film Bainne, which took home the prize for Best Debut Fiction Short in 2019.

Poulter first gained recognition for his role in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). He received further praise for his starring role in the comedy film We’re the Millers (2013), for which he won the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Poulter’s other film credits include science fiction film The Maze Runner (2014), the period epic film The Revenant (2015), the interactive science fiction film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018), and the folk horror film Midsommar (2019). In 2021, he had a recurring role in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick. Poulter will also star as Adam Warlock in the upcoming Marvel filmGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

The Score will have its Irish premiere on Saturday the 9th at 21:00 in Pálás Cinema. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Malachi Smyth and star Will Poulter.

The 34th Galway Film Fleadh takes place from 5th – 10th July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás Cinema, Galway.

The Galway Film Fleadh is supported by the Arts Council, Failte Ireland, Screen Ireland and Galway City Council.