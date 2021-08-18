GAZE International LGBTQ+ Film Festival announce early programme highlights

GAZE International Film Festival announces a return to in-cinema screenings this autumn, for the festival’s 29thedition, showcasing some of the most exciting LGBTQ+ narratives on the big screen today and welcoming some of the most sought after LGBTQ+ films to Dublin.

Running from 29 September to 3 October and hosting 11 Irish Premieres for feature films and 35 Irish Premieres for short films, including European and World Premieres, GAZE opens with the prize-winning and acclaimed genre-bending thriller The Novice, a cinematic treat and what queer cinema is all about. Closing on 3rd October with Vivian Kleiman’s colourful, creative and inspiring documentary about the LGBTQ+ comic scene of the 1980s: No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics, the festival will be packed with screenings, including Q+As with the filmmakers of highly-anticipated punk documentary celebration of the London lesbian scene, Rebel Dykes.

Featuring a diverse, inspiring and exciting range of feature-length drama and documentaries, as well as an amazing range of shorts, GAZE aims to promote visibility of LGBTQ+ experiences via some of the best in international cinema. A festival of this calibre is nothing without big screen cinema, so it means the world to get the film reels and the audiences back in to cinema auditoriums to see new and classic works, like the beloved film Beautiful Thing, celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the new Director’s Cut of 1999 cult hit But I’m a Cheerleader.

Through incredible film curation GAZE platforms Queer culture at its best, in all its glorious nuances and subversive contexts. The festival aims to inspire, enrage, encourage, make people laugh and most importantly feel connected with a new delivery of beautiful, topical and compelling films and events.

Following the main festival, in November 2021 GAZE presents its first mini-festival, GAZE West, taking place at the Pálás cinema in Galway. Featuring films from the 2020 and 2021 festivals, a small but perfectly formed treat for audiences in the west of Ireland, bringing you a flash of colour as the days get shorter.

We are delighted to be returning to cinemas this year with the same high quality, engaging, and entertaining programme that our audience has come to expect from GAZE. GAZE is all about coming together to celebrate the power of LGBTQ+ stories, and we are looking forward to welcoming our community back for this year’s festival. The last 18 months have been particularly challenging for the arts sector in Ireland and I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff, our voluntary board, our funders and supporters, who have kept the wheels turning to make the 29th GAZE happen. Eimhin Walsh, new Chairperson of GAZE

It means so much to be back in the cinemas where we belong. We’ve put together a tight and robust programme, featuring the breadth of LGBTQ+ stories on screen. The best queer stories engage, excite, provoke and entertain and that’s what GAZE 2021 is about. With so many premieres and more shorts programmes than ever, there is really something for everyone. Seán McGovern, Head of Programming

Accenture is delighted to be lead sponsor of the GAZE International Film Festival. As our society slowly emerges from the challenges of the past two years, we believe that it is critical to support the arts, which we know play a role in fostering an inclusive environment. The opportunity for people to come together across the exciting programme is wonderful and we are delighted to work side by side with the team to make this year a great success. Vicky Godolphin, managing director, Insurance and LGBT sponsor at Accenture in Ireland

The specially curated short film programmes will also be accessible again this year on the IFI’s VOD platform, IFI@Home, making the programme more widely available to LGBTQ+ film buffs in their own homes across the country – and for those who are simply unable to get to a cinema to experience the 2021 festival line up.

Some of this year’s line up includes:

THE NOVICE

20:00 / 20:10, Wednesday 29 September

IFI

Fresh from an award-winning run at the TriBeCa film festival, Lauren Hadaway’s accomplished debut The Novice will make its Irish premiere at the Festival. Asking at what point human drive becomes a dangerous psychological game, The Novice takes the familiar queer story of self-determination and personal strength and dashes it with the psychological-thriller and flecks of horror. Alex is a young queer college student driven to make it onto her university’s rowing team. Classes, parties, love interests, and even her own state of mind come second to her pursuit of athletic perfection, as those around her powerlessly try to intervene. Hadaway’s cinematic story is tightly wound with a commanding performance from Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

Booking – https://ifi.ie/film/gaze-the-novice/

REBEL DYKES

20:30, Friday 1 October

Light House Cinema

Spiky, slick and packed with punk, Rebel Dykes is an unapologetic doc that celebrates London’s lesbian scene. A city that many from across the world have called their home, London’s dyke scene was motivated by Greenham Common peace camps, a love of leather, protest and battles amongst the SM dykes and those opposed to it. What united all was a rejection of Thatcher’s brand of rampant capitalism and anti-feminism, and the love of a thriving, anarchic lesbian community. This much-anticipated documentary features interviews with many rebellious dyke-identifying women who made London their own.

NO STRAIGHT LINES

20.00/20:10, Sunday 3 October

Light House Cinema

When it comes to queer expression, the only limits are the imagination. In 1980 the first issue of Gay Comix took that expression to whole new levels. No Straight Lines charts the rise of five pioneers of LGBTQ+ comics – Alison Bechdel, Howard Cruse, Jennifer Camper, Rupert Kinnard, and Mary Wings. From Come Out Comix, Brown Bomber & The Diva, to Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For and her crossover hit Fun Home, the impact of these gay and lesbian comics is felt by the new batch of creative queers inspired by these torchbearers. Gay Comix emerged at a time when discrimination was rife, the AIDS crisis was emerging and LGBTQ+ communities were isolated. The comics artists spoke directly to a whole new world of readers.

Booking – https://lighthousecinema.ie/showing/showing-63275

GAZE International Film Festival is kindly sponsored by Accenture, funded by The Arts Council, Dublin City Council and is supported by venue partners; Light House Cinema and the Irish Film Institute (IFI). Community partners, and Festival Friends also provide invaluable support.

GAZE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2021 runs at the Irish Film Institute (IFI), Temple Bar and the Light House Cinema, Smithfield. Tickets available directly from screening venues Irish Film Institute, IFI@Home or The Light House Cinema. Full programme information will be released on 1st September on www.gaze.ie.

