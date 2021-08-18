Nominees announced for 14th ZeBBie Awards

Now in their 14th year, the Writers’ Guild of Ireland ZeBBie Awards are always the high point of the year, celebrating the best in writing talent across stage and screen.
Named in honour of O.Z (Zebby) Whitehead, and presented each year by Senator David Norris, the awards are voted for by members of the Guild. The 2021 awards recognise the best scripts that were produced in 2020.
This year’s shortlist represents the brilliance of Irish writers across stage, screen and radio. It’s a shortlist packed with talent and a mixture of new voices and seasoned hands. It’s particularly impressive to reflect that all these scripts found audiences in 2020, given the massive impact the pandemic has had on our industry. We are thrilled to once again be able to celebrate Irish writers through the Zebbie Awards.”Jennifer Davidson, Chair – WGI
Voting is now open exclusively for WGI members and will remain open until September 7th.
The WGI gratefully acknowledges the support of the Irish Copyright Licensing Agency and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.
This year’s nominations are:
Theatre
To Be A Machine – Mark O’Connell, Bush Moukarzel, Ben Kidd
What I (don’t) Know About Autism – Jody O’Neill
Embargo – Deirdre Kinahan
Radio Drama
Leaba an Bháis – Darach Mac Con Iomaire
Seven Pomegranate Seeds – Colin Teevan
Stuck – Sharon Mannion
Feature Film
Wolfwalkers – Will Collins
The Bright Side – Jean Pasley, Ruth Meehan
Herself – Clare Dunne, Malcolm Campbell
Short Film
Ballast – Jesse Downs
Changing Dates – Femi Falana
4 x 4 – Ayla Amano
Television Drama
Normal People Episode 3 – Sally Rooney (and Alice Birch)
Malory Towers Ep 110 – Richie Conroy, Mark Hodkinson
The Deceived Ep 4 – Lisa McGee, Tobias Beer
Continuing Drama
Ros na Rún S25 Ep 26 – Eimear Ní Choisdealbha
Red Rock C59 Ep 196 – Paul Walker
Fair City S31 Ep 22 – Senta Rich
Animation
Angela’s Christmas Wish – Damien O’Connor
Ollie Ep 141 – Kristina Yee
Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese Ep 150 – Emma Hogan