Nominees announced for 14th ZeBBie Awards

Now in their 14th year, the Writers’ Guild of Ireland ZeBBie Awards are always the high point of the year, celebrating the best in writing talent across stage and screen.

Named in honour of O.Z (Zebby) Whitehead, and presented each year by Senator David Norris, the awards are voted for by members of the Guild. The 2021 awards recognise the best scripts that were produced in 2020.

This year’s shortlist represents the brilliance of Irish writers across stage, screen and radio. It’s a shortlist packed with talent and a mixture of new voices and seasoned hands. It’s particularly impressive to reflect that all these scripts found audiences in 2020, given the massive impact the pandemic has had on our industry. We are thrilled to once again be able to celebrate Irish writers through the Zebbie Awards.” Jennifer Davidson, Chair – WGI

Voting is now open exclusively for WGI members and will remain open until September 7th.

The WGI gratefully acknowledges the support of the Irish Copyright Licensing Agency and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

This year’s nominations are:

Theatre

To Be A Machine – Mark O’Connell, Bush Moukarzel, Ben Kidd

What I (don’t) Know About Autism – Jody O’Neill

Embargo – Deirdre Kinahan

Radio Drama

Leaba an Bháis – Darach Mac Con Iomaire

Seven Pomegranate Seeds – Colin Teevan

Stuck – Sharon Mannion

Feature Film

Wolfwalkers – Will Collins

The Bright Side – Jean Pasley, Ruth Meehan

Herself – Clare Dunne, Malcolm Campbell

Short Film

Ballast – Jesse Downs

Changing Dates – Femi Falana

4 x 4 – Ayla Amano

Television Drama

Normal People Episode 3 – Sally Rooney (and Alice Birch)

Malory Towers Ep 110 – Richie Conroy, Mark Hodkinson

The Deceived Ep 4 – Lisa McGee, Tobias Beer

Continuing Drama

Ros na Rún S25 Ep 26 – Eimear Ní Choisdealbha

Red Rock C59 Ep 196 – Paul Walker

Fair City S31 Ep 22 – Senta Rich

Animation

Angela’s Christmas Wish – Damien O’Connor

Ollie Ep 141 – Kristina Yee

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese Ep 150 – Emma Hogan