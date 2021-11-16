Theatrical premiere of Here Are The Young Men in Light House Cinema on November 24th

The theatrical premiere of the Irish thriller Here Are The Young Men will take place in Light House Cinema Light House Cinema is a specialist independent cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. Their eclectic schedule includes feature films, shorts, classics, foreign language ... More, Dublin on Wednesday, 24th November.



Based on the acclaimed novel by Rob Doyle, the film is the debut feature from Eoin Macken. Both Macken and Doyle will be in attendance at the screening and will take part in an audience Q&A which will be hosted by the award-winning Irish actor Jack Reynor (Midsommar, Glassland, What Richard Did).

Tickets are on sale now on the Light House Cinema website.

Here Are The Young Men features an all-star cast including Dean Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, 1917), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), Golden Globe™ winner Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Emma), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Danger Close) with Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders).

Dublin 2003. Aimless teenager Matthew (Chapman) and his disaffected friends leave school into a social vacuum of drink, drugs and thrill-seeking in one last summer of adolescence. Matthew romantically yearns after his free-spirited friend Jen (Taylor-Joy) and struggles to maintain his increasingly disturbing relationship with the magnetic but sadistic Kearney (Cole). Whilst their precocious friend Rez (Walsh Peelo) has started to succumb to paranoia and depression.

Matthew and the group are soon led by the deranged Kearney into a world of nihilistic violence, falling into shocking acts of transgression that will irrevocably change their lives.

Filmed on location in Dublin, Here Are The Young Men was produced by Hail Mary Pictures’ Richard Bolger (Cardboard Gangsters), Union Entertainment Group’s Noah C Haeussner (Arctic) and Edwina Casey (co-producing) with the support of Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., Funny Leopard, Bending Light, Glanzrock Productions and EGG Studios.