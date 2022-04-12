Applications are open for the 2022 Docs Ireland Marketplace

The Docs Ireland Marketplace is an opportunity for filmmakers to meet one-to-one with leading international documentary industry decision makers, including international funders, broadcasters, distributors and exhibitors and will take place during Docs Ireland 4 (Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2022). The marketplace provides an outlet for filmmakers to pitch their project through carefully matched meetings organised by the Docs Ireland team. It’s hub for funding, sales and distribution of documentaries in Ireland and globally, the market is an incubator for nurturing domestic talent so that our industry can continue to thrive in the future.

Previous Decision Makers for the Docs Ireland Marketplace have included: Autlook Films, BBC NI, Breakout Pictures, CAT&Docs, Dogwoof, Element Distribution, Met Film Sales, National Geographic, RTÉ, Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., Sky Docs, Submarine Entertainment, Taskovski Films, TG4, TVF, Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More.

Applications are open to long form documentary films (50 minutes +) across all genres, and from any country.

Docs Ireland Marketplace deadline is 5pm, Friday April 29th.

For further information please click here.