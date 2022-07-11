New Competency Framework for Crew in the Irish Screen Sector launched

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Screen Guilds of Ireland have launched a new Competency Framework for crew working in the Irish screen sector at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh.

Building on the recent wave of expansion and growth in the screen sector, Screen Ireland is committed to continued investment in the talent and skills required for its future success. Within this context, Screen Ireland supported Screen Guilds of Ireland through the Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme to develop the Competency Framework for crew.

The development of the Competency Framework involved in-depth engagement with 17 crew guilds and the resulting document will serve as an invaluable learning resource for the sector – one developed by crew, for crew. The Competency Framework will assist the sector by:

Providing a template for tracking skills, and personal and career development for crew

Enhancing access opportunities and recruitment practices

Clarifying progression routes and pathways for career development

Aiding third-level institutions and other training providers to develop new curricula that are better aligned with actual job roles as they operate within the industry

Speaking on the significance of the Competency Framework, Gareth Lee, Skills Manager at Screen Ireland, said:

Growing the crew base in a sustainable way is vital to the ongoing development of the screen sector in Ireland and the Competency Framework published today will be a crucial resource for achieving further success. An enormous amount of time and effort went into the development of the Competency Framework and Screen Ireland would like to commend all those involved, especially Screen Guilds of Ireland led by Jess Drum, for their enthusiasm and commitment in delivering on this project. The Competency Framework is a valuable tool for anyone interested in joining the film industry, it provides a clear outline for career progression. It will also provide a guide for crew to monitor training and upskilling. This is a live document which will evolve with the industry. We would like to extend our gratitude to Screen Ireland for their support and guidance throughout the project, in particular Gareth and Emer, and also Pippa Robertson for her dedication and patience. Jess Drum, CEO – Screen Guilds of Ireland

The Competency Framework is a live document and Screen Ireland and Screen Guilds of Ireland are committed to monitoring and updating it when required to ensure that it remains relevant in an ever-changing industry.

Screen Ireland would like to acknowledge all of those who contributed to the development of the Competency Framework, especially the many crew guild members who contributed their time and efforts.

View the Competency Framework here.