Wildcard Distribution to release Kim Bartley’s Pure Grit in Irish cinemas on September 30th

Wildcard Distribution has announced that it will be bringing the award-winning Irish documentary Pure Grit to cinemas across Ireland on Friday 30th September.

The winner of the Best Irish Feature Documentary at 2021 Galway Film Fleadh, Pure Grit is a thrilling tale of extreme bareback horse racing, and an intimate love story. Written and directed by one of Ireland’s most renowned documentary filmmakers, Kim Bartley, the film chronicles three years in the life of a young Native American bareback horse racer Sharmaine, her dogged determination, and the relationships that sustain her.

Sharmaine dreams of becoming a champion again but she needs money to compete, and jobs are scarce on the reservation. Sharmaine quit racing and her job to care for her sister who was paralyzed in a catastrophic accident on the racetrack. When the atmosphere at home turns toxic, Sharmaine and her girlfriend Savannah are forced to leave the Wyoming wilderness for the industrial Commerce City, Denver. The city brings freedom and opportunity, but also distractions and a strain on their fledgling relationship. When racing season starts up, Sharmaine and Savannah hit the road and put it all on the line. With a new horse from her city earnings, Sharmaine sees the potential for a fresh start. But life, like the racetrack, doesn’t always go according to plan.

Since premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh the film has screened at numerous festivals including the Docs Ireland Festival in Belfast and the Newport Beach Film Festival in the US where it picked up the Best Editing Documentary Feature Award (Paul Mullen).

With a career spanning over two decades, Kim Bartley is a multi-award-winning filmmaker for television and cinema whose projects have received international acclaim. The film The Revolution Will Not Be Televised which she co-directed picked up numerous awards including Best Documentary at the prestigious International Documentary Association Awards.

Pure Grit is produced by Rachel Lysaght for Underground Films (One Million Dubliners, The Pipe) in association with Kim Bartley for Frontline Films with funding from Screen Ireland. Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River, Yellowstone) was Executive Producer on the project.

Wildcard Distribution will release Pure Grit in Irish cinemas on 30th September.