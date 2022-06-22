Heart-warming Irish film Róise & Frank to hit Irish cinemas on September 16th

Break Out Pictures has announced the release date of Rachel Moriarty and Peter Murphy’s Róise & Frank as September 16th, the film will also screen at the Galway Film Fleadh this July.

Róise & Frank has been a hit on the festival circuit in recent months winning numerous awards including Best Ensemble at Dublin International Film Festival and scooping the Audience Award winner at both the Santa Barbara and Sonoma International Film Festivals.

Róise & Frank tells the story of the recently widowed Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who in a small Irish seaside town is struggling in the aftermath of her husband Frank’s passing. Grief-stricken and lonely, Róise has distanced herself from the world around her and those dearest to her. But when a stray dog starts to follow her every move, a rejuvenated Róise starts to believe in the reincarnation of her husband and the power of enduring life in its next, hopeful steps.

Róise & Frank is an uplifting tale of shaggy dogs, a grieving widow and finding hope in the darkest of places and is winning audience’s hearts everywhere it goes.

We are thrilled that Róise & Frank will be in Irish cinemas this Autumn. International audiences have loved the story of Róise, the dog and the hurling, so we are hoping our home crowd enjoy it too! Peter Murphy & Rachael Moriarty, Writer/Directors

Róise & Frank is written and directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy and produced by Cúán Mac Conghail of Macalla Teoranta. The film was funded by Screen Ireland, TG4 and the BAI as part of the Cine4 scheme.