Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman chat about Lightyear

Out in cinemas now saving the day is Lightyear. Starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soules and so many more, this latest Pixar film has delighted audiences around the world. I was lucky enough to sit down with the power behind the screen. I got to chat with director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman about what it was like bringing a new kind of Buzz Lightyear to screen.

Going to infinity and beyond with the team behind Lightyear

Angus discussed his two-decade-long obsession with Buzz Lightyear and Galyn talks about what brought her to this latest story. They also talked about potential sequels as well as how the iconic SOX came to be. I believe that is something everyone wants to know since he is easily the MVP of the entire film.

The two were an absolute delight to chat with. There is something about anyone from the creative world of Pixar this is always so infectious and fun. It’s also brilliant to learn how much of a man-crush Angus has had on Buzz since he was a young man beginning in Pixar.

Check out my review of the film here.

https://youtu.be/_BuBRAXozG8