RTÉ and Screen Ireland announce eight Storyland projects for development

RTÉ and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland have announced the eight Storyland projects which will now progress to a development phase. Of the eight dramas developed, three single dramas of 25 minutes duration will be commissioned for production and will broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player for the first time.



This year, RTÉ and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry. announced increased investment in the award-winning short drama series. Since its inception over 10 years ago, Storyland has acted as an invaluable springboard and support for Irish writing, directing, producing, and acting talent throughout the island of Ireland to develop their careers. The call-out for projects this year resulted in over 200 entries.

Following in the vein of RTÉ’s recent homegrown drama hits, which have local storytelling at their heart and have been a huge draw for younger viewers, the chosen eight dramas in Storyland feature stories that resonate, and an exceptional calibre of diverse and exciting talent.

It’s brilliant to bring commissioned drama back to RTÉ2 in the shape of a new supersized Storyland with three new single dramas for the autumn. It was an extremely hard decision to select the eight teams to go into development, but we are very excited by the unique voices and the wide range of stories coming through this year. And Screen Ireland are fantastic partners as we focus on talent and development to bring amazing Irish drama to audiences in the years to come. David Crean, Acting Head of Drama – RTÉ

We are delighted to invest in Storyland and are thrilled with the calibre of talent and stories received through the submission process. We look forward to working closely with the RTÉ team on the next stages of development, investing in emerging diverse voices and ultimately delivering three high quality productions to our screens later in the year. Andrew Byrne, Television Project Manager – Screen Ireland

Details about the 8 selected projects are listed below.

BALOR HALL by Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair

Producer: Deirdre Levins, Fantastic Films

You are cordially invited to Balor Hall… Murder is on the menu. This is a Knifes Out/Succession whodunnit around a family land grab set in a large country house.

BLOOD AND WATER by Nessa Wrafter

Producer: Rebecca O’Flanagan, Treasure Entertainment

A woman’s peaceful life is disrupted by the return of her long lost sister, and everyone expects her to be happy about it. Joy and pain come hand in hand as the siblings try to rebuild their relationship.

EVERY FIVE MILES by Sinéad Collopy

Producers: Colmán Mac Cionnaith & Cormac Fox, Vico Films

In sight but out of mind; a young petrol station attendant is drawn into the harsh world of a trafficked immigrant car washer, torn between speaking out at the risk of losing everything.

FIXATION by Joy Buckle

Producer: Stephen McCormack, Reflektor Media

A woman is cyber stalked and is terrified. The stalker ends up being her new partner. A story about surveillance, stalking and entrapment.

GOODNIGHT GIRL by Hiram Harrington

Producer: Maggie Ryan, Escape Pod Media

Four queer friends attend the funeral of their trans friend, only to find her conservative family is burying her under her dead name and denying her true gender. The friends band together to carry out her last wishes: steal her ashes, and have their own funeral for her.

MUSTARD by Eva O’Connor

Producer: Jason Forde, Four Quadrant Films

Eilis is addicted to mustard. When she falls madly in love, she’s sure her demons are finally banished, but when the relationship breaks down her shameful addiction to the yellow stuff returns with a vengeance.

SMALL FISH by Simon Delany

Producer: Owen McCardle, Oddboy Media

A self-employed everyman is on the brink, as he struggles with the loss of his father, his family home and the love and respect of those close to him. As he continues to run out of options, one looms large, but could the death of a local politician provide a way out?

WARD-7 by Jonathan Hughes

Producers: Ali Doyle & Trish Ryan for Savage Productions

The Ward family are in a race against time to get to hospital as one of their youngest is about to give birth.