Review: Death on the Nile

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Kenneth Branagh is back ladies and gentlemen with another Hercule Poirot adventure. The entry he has decided to adapt? Death on the Nile and in this latest mystery Poirot (Branagh) is up against a ticking clock and the bodies are piling up on the Nile.

On a vacation in Egypt Poirot finds himself bumping into old friend Bouc (Tom Bateman). Bouc being his usual over the top self invites Poirot to an over the top party celebrating a friend’s recent marriage. This friend is Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) a rich socialite. She is spending her honeymoon with her new husband Simon (Armie Hammer) in Egypt showing off to all her friends and family. When danger begins to arise for Linnet and Simon they decide to take a trip on the Nile before heading home to safety. Unfortunately, that may have been a fatal mistake.

I will find your muderer

With Murder on the Orient Express Branagh established a signature style and introduced a whole new generation of cinemagoers to the Belgian sleuth. With Death on the Nile Branagh goes all out. The cast is another who’s who of talent. From famous comedy duo French and Saunders to Gal Gadot and Annette Bening this film is stacked with talent.

A personal favourite of mine is returning character Bouc. His rapport with Poirot is sweet and full of charm. I believe this is what makes Death on the Nile so enjoyable. The cast is so engaging and they live in this hyper-stylised world and it is so much fun to watch. There are other standouts as well, these include French and Saunders who, as usual, have a brilliant back and forth.

On the topic of the world, it is stunning. Even if at times there is a little too much CGI. Branagh has laid out a beautiful and vibrant world full of lush colours. A particular highlight is a scene set in a nightclub. It’s full of kinetic energy and a visual personality that I feel is missing in most modern films these days.

Death on the Nile was another great entry in the modern cinematic universe of Agatha Christie that Keneth Branagh is building. I worried that Murder in the Orient Express was going to be a one-hit-wonder. However, Death on the Nile is a rip-roaring whodunnit that will tease your brain and keep you on the edge of your seat until the curtain falls.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.