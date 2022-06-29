Irish Screen Talent showcased in Screen International Stars of Tomorrow 2022

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has congratulated the Irish Screen International Stars of Tomorrow, which have been announced today. Stars of Tomorrow is the annual showcase of the UK and Ireland’s most exciting young actors, directors, writers, producers and heads of department.

Irish actresses Hazel Doupe (Calm With Horses, You Are Not My Mother) and Siobhán Cullen (Straight Line Crazy, The Dry) along with up-and-coming Irish producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi (The Quiet Girl, Broken Hands) have all been selected as part of the spotlight on the new talent within the industry.

The consistent strength of the presence of Irish talent in Stars of Tomorrow reflects a true renaissance in the Irish film industry. I brought Irish talent into Stars of Tomorrow in 2014 with Aisling Franciosi and Sam Keeley, and since then Screen International has gone on to feature Barry Keoghan, Jessie Buckley, Niamh Algar, Donall O’Healai, Paul Mescal, Paddy Gibson, Fionn O’Shea, amongst other actors, the cinematographer Kate McCullough, the costume designer Sinead Kidao and the producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. The rise of Irish-language films has been notable in that time — not just in quantity, but world-class quality. It’s an Irish new wave, and Screen is happy to be a small part of helping it land overseas. Curator of Screen’s Stars of Tomorrow and Chief Film Critic at Screen International, Fionnuala Halligan

Sponsored by Amazon Prime, the 2022 UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow are following in the footsteps of some of today’s biggest names in film and television, many of whom are now Bafta and Oscar winners and nominees. From Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrea Arnold in the inaugural selection in 2004 to David Oyelowo, Ruth Negga, Abi Morgan (2005), Riz Ahmed, Andrea Riseborough (2006), Dev Patel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andrew Haigh (2008), Daniel Kaluuya, Destiny Ekaragha (2009), John Boyega, Michael Pearce (2011), Jack Lowden, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (2014), Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer (2016), Michaela Coel, Jessie Buckley (2017), Niamh Algar, Joseph Quinn (2018), Ncuti Gawa, Paul Mescal, Emma Corrin (2020), and Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim and Amir Al-Masry last year, the Screen International UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow alumni are now among the leading UK and Irish lights of the global industry.

All of this year’s UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow will take part in a special event in London on July 7. Full list and bios here.