James Fitzgerald’s Bad Boy Buck to premiere at the 34th Galway Film Fleadh

James Fitzgerald’s (Skunky Dog, The Invisible Boy) latest short film Bad Boy Buck will premiere at the 34th Galway Film Fleadh. The film screens on Saturday, July 9th as part of the Screen Ireland-funded shorts programme in the Town Hall Theatre at 12pm.

After a one-night stand with another man, a married farmer attempts to hide the affair from his family as the truth drives him to his breaking point.

Bad Boy Buck stars Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Against the Ice, ) as Buck, Kelly Gough (The Fall, Casualty) as Gail, and Danish actor Tue Lunding (We Are All Leaving,) as Orm. Casting is by Amy Rowan.

The film is produced by Simon James Doyle of Failsafe Films, with David Grennan (What Richard Did, The Fall, Maze) as Director of Photography, Stephen Rennicks (Frank, Normal People) as composer, Steve Kingston (Detainment) as production designer, Sarah Flanagan (Wave) is costume designer, and Eoin McGuirk (The Delinquent Season) as editor.

