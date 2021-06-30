Cathy Brady’s Wildfire to hit Irish cinemas from September 3rd

Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More and Modern Films have released the official UK and Irish trailer for Cathy Brady’s blistering female-driven drama Wildfire.

The film is written and directed by Newry-born Cathy Brady in her feature debut and stars Nora-Jane Noone (Brooklyn, The Magdalene Sisters) alongside Nika McGuigan (Philomena, The Secret Scripture).

The six-time IFTA nominated film, including nominations for Best Film and Actress in a Leading Role, received its world premiere to critical acclaim at Toronto International Film Festival in 2020 and will be released in cinemas across Ireland and Northern Ireland from 3rd September 2021.

Born within a year of each other, Lauren (Nora-Jane Noone) and Kelly (Nika McGuigan) are ‘Irish twins’. You’d never see one without the other, but over the years the mystery of their mother’s death tore them apart. Kelly, keen to escape their insular town, drifted away and disappeared a year ago. Lauren’s life has been on hold since reporting her sister missing.

Kelly’s unexpected return sees a surge of every raw emotion between the sisters. Lauren doesn’t know whether to kiss her or hit her. But as they begin to relive memories of their mother, the sister’s become inseparable. Their bond stronger than ever and Kelly’s desire for the truth is dangerously reignited. As Kelly digs deeper, not everyone is ready. In this border town secrets are meant to stay buried, and Lauren has been keeping the biggest one of all.

As the truth about their mother begins to surface, Kelly’s mood darkens. But Lauren is blinded, around Kelly she feels alive again, her marriage and job pale in comparison. The town is starting to notice, rumours about the girls’ strange behaviour spread like wildfire. Lauren must decide to confront their mother’s past with Kelly or risk losing her for good. Time is running out and no one can be trusted. The sisters must escape and face the truth or be consumed by the town and its lies.

Tempesta Films' Carlo Cresto-Dina (Happy As Lazzaro) produced with Cowboy Films' Charles Steel (The Last King of Scotland, Top Boy) and Samson Films' David Collins (Once, Float Like A Butterfly). An Irish-UK co-production, Wildfire was supported through development and production by the BFI (using funds from the National Lottery), Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and the Wellcome Trust. Film4, Sulcata Productions, Illium and Lexis Media also co-financed production. Lizzie Francke, Celine Haddad, Lauren Dark, Emma Duffy, Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve are the executive producers.