Horseshoe – Flawed but emotionally potent

Horseshoe is an Irish film written by Adam O’Keefe and Edwin Mullane and O’Keefe. It is a story about four estranged siblings coming together after their abusive father passes away. Siblings Cass (Carolyn Bracken) and Niall (Neill Fleming) come home, having fled from the abusive environment when they had the opportunity. They are welcomed by the remaining Canavans’ Jer (Jed Murray) and Evan (Eric O’Brien). They all want to hear what their late father left them, each hoping it will solve their personal struggles.

When they find out that all they have is their family home, they also learn that they all have to agree on what to do with it. This causes serious friction with the already troubled siblings as Cass and Niall just want to sell the accursed place, while Jer wants to keep it because to him, he’s owed for his dedication to his father. Meanwhile, Evan just wants to enjoy the time he has with his family.

It’s my field!

Horseshoe is a decent film; it is written well with a clear understanding of the dynamics within a family, especially a troubled Irish one. There is a lot bubbling under the surface with the Canavans, and the cast sells this dysfunctional family well. Their back-and-forths are strong. Each family member is clearly defined by the way they interact with their father, Colm Canavan (Lalor Roddy). On the topic of Lalor Roddy, he is easily the MVP of this film. He is a spectre that hangs over this narrative, literally. Each of his children sees him as this inescapable part of them, and when they’re each alone with him, those are easily the best scenes.

One of the best elements of the film is the location; Ireland looks fantastic. As one other critic put it, “Ireland’s nature has the best lighting”, and I couldn’t agree more. There is a scene where Niall and Evan are at a pier, and the sun hits just right. Jer walks the land at numerous points throughout the film, and it is gorgeous. I was so impressed with the cinematography of Horseshoe.

The issues of Horseshoe come with the other aspects of the film. Though the interaction with the siblings is genuine and, in my opinion, emotionally devastating at times, other sections of the film are not as well fleshed out. There is a subplot with Evan and a homophobic character. It comes to a far too sudden resolution in a somewhat forced dramatic third-act clash. For me, the best part of the film was the conversations the family had. This includes the clashes they had, both physical and emotional. This other subplot felt unnecessary.

Horseshoe hit me so hard with its exploration of the family, the things said and not said, that help and hinder the ones you love. I found myself moved often, and this elevated the film for me.

